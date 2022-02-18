Their soccer histories are nothing alike. But when you look closely at the teams, top-seeded Dominican and No. 2 St. Joseph’s Academy, a different pictures emerges.
“To have a chance to win over first title against a program the magnitude of Dominican … that’s a fun challenge,” St. Joseph’s coach Kyle Carmouche said. “They are the standard. We feel like our program is up and coming.”
Then Dominican coach Al Silvas adds, “Both teams are strong wherever you look at them. Each team scored near 100 goals, if not more. Both midfields, both center-mids are very strong on each team. Both back lines are very stout. Almost like looking in the mirror.”
All these factors make the girls Division I final at the Ochsner/LHSAA Soccer tournament worth watching. Game time is set for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Stadium.
Dominican (28-0-1) is better known commodity, a traditional girls soccer power that features a group of talented seniors who have played together for five years.
That group includes LSU signee Kelsey Major, who has 37 goals and a long list of individual honors. St. Joseph’s (20-1-3) makes its LHSAA title-match debut with a group of experienced players and newcomers worth watching.
Both teams won their semifinal contests by 6-0 scores, indicating a level of dominance not always seen on the LHSAA’s highest level. The fact the teams played to a scoreless draw in the regular season adds to the intrigue.
SJA’s balanced attack includes four players with 15 or more goals. Mary Melancon leads the way with 21 goals and 10 assists. Isabelle Lalonde (18 goals, nine assists), Grace Anne Crifasi (17 goals, 11 assists) and Grace Davis (15 goals, 14 assists) are next.
Looking for a family connection? The Redstickers have that in freshman Grace Davis and older sister Maddie Davis, a senior. The duo serve as bookends for SJA’s formation with Grace Davis at forward and Maddie Davis as a center-back.
Carmouche concedes that some teams prefer playing an opponent with a different style over one with the same skill level and strengths. Like Silvas, he believes the similarities could make this title contest play out like a three-dimensional chess match.
“They are extremely disciplined,” Carmouche said. “And they are technical players, who are so skilled. Getting past their formation is not an easy task. We will have to be creative.”
“Obviously, someone will come out with a win this time, one way or another in regulation or extra time or penalty kicks,” Silvas notes. “Someone is going to come away with the big trophy.”