Calling the shots is nothing new for Joey Sanchez, who has been the been the head football coach at two schools and the athletic director for a local school system.
Starting April 12, he will take on a new lead role. The 57-year-old Sanchez has resigned as head football coach at Class 4A/Division II St. Michael to become athletic director at Class 5A Walker High.
WHS principal Jason St. Pierre announced Sanchez’s hiring Friday morning. Sanchez said he informed St. Michael of his decision and met with SMHS football team Thursday.
“A job like this was what I was looking toward at some point,” Sanchez said. “When this opportunity came up, it was too good to pass up. Walker has tremendous facilities and a great group of coaches.
"I am ready to get into that administrative role after the (Easter) holidays. I have nothing but good things to say about St. Michael. The support we received from Rob (Smith, athletic director) and Ellen Lee (principal) was great. I feel like that program is in a good place to succeed in the future.”
Sanchez, a 1981 Redemptorist graduate, spent 11 years on staff at his alma mater and was on the staff of current Central football coach Sid Edwards.
He spent five years as athletic director for the Zachary Community Schools system. Sanchez also had two three-year head football coaching stints — one at Central Private and the other at St. Michael. Sanchez served as head baseball coach at CPS for one year and coached multiple sports, including basketball, at Redemptorist.
“We are very excited to have Joey coming over to join our staff,” St. Pierre said. “He has experience not only as a coach, but also as an athletic director and administrator, all is which is so valuable. We can’t wait for him to get started.”