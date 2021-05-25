Plenty of athletes worked to improve their skills during quarantine. Parkview Baptist’s Ariel Pedigo became a different athlete.
“During quarantine, I started taking my training a lot more seriously,” Pedigo said. “The more I worked, the more I wanted to work to be better at everything.”
To say Pedigo accomplished her goal is an understatement. The transformation helped make Pedigo the Girls Athlete of the Year at The Advocate’s 35th Star of Stars awards ceremony.
The University of Oklahoma track & field signee excelled from the first time stepped on a track in January. Pedigo won the national indoor championship in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 10 inches and also ranked nationally in two other events.
She was an easy choice to win Outstanding Performer honors at the LHSAA’s Class 3A Outdoor Track & Field meet. Pedigo won four events that day — high jump, long jump, javelin and 100-meter hurdles.
Her secret? A focused work ethic and a healthier diet that helped the 5-foot-9 Pedigo shed 25 pounds.
“The first time I saw her when we started practice … it was incredible,” PBS coach Chad Landry said. “She looked great. And you could see she was a different kind of athlete.
“Before this year, her emphasis was more on the throws … shot put and javelin. She fell in love with the high jump and now she is more of a jumper.”
Pedigo’s best of 19-9 ¾ in the long jump and 142-3 ¼ in the javelin also ranked nationally. She got an added assist from her older brother, Tzuriel, a javelin specialist for LSU, during pandemic lockdown. The only event competition she did not win in 2021 was the Division II indoor shot put in which she placed second.
According to Pedigo, her transformation was not just about putting mind over matter. It was about focusing on what mattered.
“When I was younger, I used to complain about having to train instead of hanging out with my friends,” Pedigo said. “Now I have matured. Changing my diet was my idea.
“I go in and wake my dad up so I can go work out at 5 a.m. I really love what I’m doing.”
Pedigo’s friends now tell her they hope to see her in the Olympics someday. Next month, she begins summer heptathlon competitions with her sights set on making the U.S. under-20 team. The Nike High School Nationals are in July.
“Ariel's potential is unbelievable. I can’t wait to see what she does next,” Landry said.