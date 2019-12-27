WALKER — The Walker Wildcats got the balanced scoring they were looking for in throttling Covington 68-36 at the Walker Christmas Classic on Friday night.
Sophomore Donald Butler had 15 points. Brian Thomas and Jalen Cook followed with 14 apiece to pace the Wildcats (11-3).
While Walker’s offense was red hot, the defense kept Covington in check. The Wildcats returned from halftime with a 41-19 advantage and allowed just one point in the entire third quarter.
Walker coach Anthony Schiro said he was pleased with his team’s tenacity, forcing five Lions turnovers in the first quarter.
“As the first quarter went on, our intensity level got a little higher,” he said. “We got the pace where we like it, and it led to some easy transition baskets for us. That’s where we thrive. We like to have at least three scorers in double figures.”
Schiro said the defensive performance after halftime kept the Wildcats in control.
“That third quarter was pretty good,” he said. “We were closing out good with hands high in front of the shooters, and we were making them miss some shots.”
Reggie Gause led Covington (7-9) with 11 points, followed by Ricardo Morris with 10, including two 3-point baskets.
Covington coach Hunter Reid said the Lions simply couldn’t keep pace with the Wildcats.
“They did a great job applying pressure against a team that’s been struggling against pressure,” Reid said. “We started turning the ball over, and they made us pay on the other end. This is the best defensive Walker team I think I’ve seen in a long time.”
Walker returns to the court Saturday for the final game of the Christmas Classic, taking on Central Lafourche at 6:30 p.m. Covington and Denham Springs begin the day’s action at 11 a.m. Other games include: Assumption vs. Booker T. Washington at 12:30; Live Oak vs. Dutchtown at 2 p.m; Ponchatoula vs. St. Amant at 3:30; and East Ascension vs. Jehovah Jireh at 5.
Booker T. Washington 70, Dutchtown 39: In earlier action, Booker T. Washington ran away with a 70-39 win over Dutchtown.
The Lions (10-6) built a 29-14 first-half lead and stepped on the gas in the second half against the Griffins (5-9).
Tyrese Johnson led the Lions with 14 points, followed by Koran Ratliff and Cornell Pierce with 11 each and Darius Allen with 10.
Dutchtown began applying full-court pressure in the second half in an attempt to slow down the Lions. But the tactic had little effect as BTW added to its cushion and claimed a 52-30 lead after three quarters.
Dutchtown coach Pat Hill said his team is still maturing.
“We’re just young and inexperienced in the backcourt, and we have trouble getting the ball inside," Hill said. "When you turn the ball over in your own backcourt, that usually leads to easy layups, and that’s hard to defend.”
BTW coach Kenny Allen said after the easy win he’s looking to make sure his team stays on pace to play its best basketball as the season progresses.
“We’ve gotten off to a slow start,” he said “A lot of our kids play football, so it’s hard for them to get on the court and perform the way we’d like. If we’ve got 12 cylinders, I’d say we’re hitting on probably eight cylinders right now.”
Ricardo Morris paced the Griffins with 16 points and was their only double-digit scorer.