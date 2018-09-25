The 2017 football season ended with a thud — and a concussion — for Ascension Catholic running back Jai Williams.
Williams was knocked out of the Division IV select LHSAA championship game in the second quarter. The Bulldogs lost 10-0 to Lafayette Christian that day. Williams is determined to put that moment behind him so he can run past it later this season.
So far, so good. Williams, a 5-feet-9, 180-pound junior, has rushed for 783 yards and 11 touchdowns to help the Bulldogs to a 4-0 record going into Friday’s game at Covenant Charistian (4-0) at Nicholls State in Thibodaux.
Williams missed most of the title game and his his best friend/backfield mate Jamar Barber missed the entire game after being injured in a car accident the day before, along with his brother Dorian, another ACHS starter.
Though he known for offense, Williams was injured trying to make a tackle after an LCA interception. Because it was a concussion, he was not allowed to return. Still, he was the Bulldogs’ Most Outstanding Player in the game with 87 yards rushing on 15 carries in the first half.
“I try to leave that where it was, in the past,” he said. “When I found out (I couldn’t return), I shed a few tears but I caught myself. I talked to the team and told them to win this one for the boys.
“This year, I’m just trying to stay healthy and work hard on the mistakes from last year. I’m a much better runner than last year, stronger and a little faster. I’m better in several categories, linebacker, too. We want to get back to where we were last year and more.”
His improvement was never more apparent than Sept. 14 when he rushed for 406 yards and five touchdowns in a 56-26 victory against KIPP Renaissance. That yardage total broke the school record held by Williams’ father, Germaine, who starred at running back for ACHS and LSU (1990-93).
“I really wasn’t shooting to break it; it just happened,” Jai said. “I was excited when I found out a week later. Dad was like, ‘That’s cool and all but stay humble make sure to keep trying to be better than me.’”
Bulldogs coach Drey Trosclair said Williams isn’t the same type of runner as his dad but could end up being better.
“Germaine was huge, about 230 pounds; Jai isn’t there yet,” Trosclair said.
“He’s a little bit of both (power and speed). He runs more physical than fast but has the ability to break away. He can make you miss but would rather run you over. He’s been getting a lot of scholarship offers.”
Williams, a starter since his freshman year, rushed for 1,730 yards and 16 TDs last year. He’s also the Bulldogs’ best defensive player with more than 100 tackles last season. But it’s not just offense and defense that makes Williams special, Trosclair said.
“He’s a great person, somebody you’d love to have on your team,” Trosclair said. “He’s always in a great mood, never has a bad day. He’s always smiling and making people laugh. He’s energetic, loves the game, loves his teammates, his teammates love him.”