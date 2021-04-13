A dictionary offers several definitions for three-dimensional. It can be a geometric setting, an object with depth, height and breadth or a fully developed literary work.
And then there is St. Joseph’s Academy junior Ava Riche, a unusual kind of three-dimensional high school athlete.
“The three sports are all different and I love them all," Riche said. "I would not say I have a favorite. I get something I need from each one. And I love competing for my team.”
This week is a busy one for Riche, who ranks second among area leaders in the pole vault with a personal-best of 11 feet, 6 inches and is at 36-6 in the triple jump going into Catholic High’s Grizzly Relays set for Thursday.
Then on Friday, she enters the LHSAA Gymnastics meet as one of the top competitors in the top division, Level 8. Riche won the Level 8 title for SJA as a freshman in 2019, the last time the meet was held pre-COVID-19.
Big weeks are nothing new for Riche, who played point guard for the Redstickers basketball team on Thursday and then helped SJA win the Division I indoor track title two days later with a surprising second-place finish in the triple jump.
“Ava is an amazing athlete, but an even better kid,” SJA track coach Charlie Daigle said. “She has a quiet demeanor about her. Don’t ever underestimate Ava's desire and passion about competing. She wants to win.”
Gymnastics and basketball were the 5-foot-2 Riche’s first sports as a youngster. After helping SJA advance to a 13-10 record and the playoffs in basketball, she returned to her regular gymnastics training at Valor Gymnastics.
These days she rotates practice days on the track, at gymnastics and with a pole vault instructor. Pole vault was something Riche added to her repertoire during the pandemic.
“I knew several gymnasts who went on to pole vault and got really good at it,” Riche said. “I was curious about it and my mom suggested I give it a try, so I did. The gymnastics skills translate into it, which I like.”
SJA gymnastics coach Brenda LeBlanc has a nickname for Riche that originated in a ninth-grade P.E. class.
“I call her ‘points,’ because whenever I taught her in ninth-grade, Ava had the most points in whatever skill or activity we did,” LeBlanc said. “Later on, we were at a gymnastics meet at Baton Rouge High. She finished her events and said there was a track meet at Catholic and there were a couple of events she could do.
“I told her, ‘Sure, go.’ She scored for us in gymnastics and track that day. I think she can do anything she tries. She is that good of an athlete.”
SJA basketball coach Tim Waller said Riche was the leader of his team and earned honorable all-district honors.
“She averaged 5.5 points and 3.5 assists in basketball, which does not sound like that much,” Waller said. “But the value of a point guard is not measured by statistics. Her job was to control the offense and set the defense. Her play was one of the reasons we were able to double the number of wins this year.”
Wins, and in particular team wins, are what truly motivates Riche, who also is an honor student.
“There is just something special about helping your team win,” Riche said. “Gymnastics and track give you the chance to win individually too. Team titles are the best.”