There is a little something for just about everyone on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association’s Class 4A All-State basketball teams.
St. Thomas More's Carter Domingue and LaGrange’s Jeriah Warren claimed the Outstanding Player honors. McMain boys coach Steven Kelly of McMain and the late Kenneth Dixon, the legendary girls coach at Ellender, received Coach of the Year honors for the LSWA teams selected by a panel of sportswriters from across the state.
Domingue led the Cougars to their fourth straight Division II title with averages of 18 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals per game.
Warren powered LaGrange to its second consecutive 4A girls title to claim her Outstanding Player award. The Florida signee had averages of 18.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, six assists and 3.2 blocked shots a game.
Kelly coached McMain to a 23-5 record, including a 49-48 win over rival Carver in the 4A boys title game. Just four years earlier, the Mustangs had a 1-23 record.
Dixon, who won five state titles and 724 games in 29 seasons, died at age 70 on March 1 because of a brain aneurysm suffered moments before Ellender’s first-round playoff game against Salmen. The Patriots were 15-6 this season.
Joining Warren on the girls first team are LaGrange teammate Aasia Sam (16 points per game), Warren Easton’s Breanna Sutton (15 ppg), Liberty’s Haley Franklin (16 ppg) and Huntington’s Taylor Bell (18 ppg).
Peabody’s Zytarious Morlte (20 ppg), Ellender’s Dionjahe Thomas (24 ppg), Woodlawn’s Delatrion Moton (19 ppg) and Carver’s Solomon Washington (13 ppg) round out the boys first team.
LSWA CLASS 4A CHARTS
Boys
First team
Player School ht. cl. avg
Zytarious Morlte Peabody 6-3 Sr. 20.0
Dionjahe Thomas Ellender 6-8 Jr. 24.0
Carter Domingue St. Thomas More 6-2 Sr. 17.5
Delatrion Moton Woodlawn-Sh 6-4 Sr. 19.0
Solomon Washington Carver 6-7 Jr. 13.3
Second team
Player School ht. cl. avg
P.D. McCraney Neville 6-0 Jr. 17.0
Jaden Tyler Assumption 6-2 Sr. 24.0
Jaden Shelvin St. Thomas More 6-3 Sr. 14.9
Bennie Amos L.B. Landry 6-1 Sr. 21.0
Alex Hammond McMain 6-3 Jr. 14.4
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: CARTER DOMINGUE, ST. THOMAS MORE
COACH OF THE YEAR: STEVEN KELLY, MCMAIN
HONORABLE MENTION: Joe Arthur, Neville; Jonquarious McGhee, Opelousas; Avontez Ledet, Cecilia; Blake Gillyard, Northwood; Donovan Seamster, Woodlawn-Shreveport; Jathen Ross, Evangel; Nick Dyer, B.T. Washington-Shreveport; Jacob Wilson, Liberty; Lance Williams, St. Michael; Dorian Finister, Carver; Alexzaye Johnson, Helen Cox; Leland Smith, Karr; Jamaar Moore, Washington-Marion; Derron Griffin, DeRidder; Preston Bourda Jr., Ellender; Nylan Francis, Morgan City; Markell Marshall, South Terrebonne; Brandon Daniels, South Lafourche; Latral Weary, Plaquemine.
Girls
First team
Player School ht. cl. avg
Jeriah Warren LaGrange 5-11 Sr. 18.6
Asia Sam LaGrange 5-9 Sr. 15.6
Breanna Sutton Warren Easton 5-7 Sr. 14.2
Haley Franklin Liberty 5-8 Sr. 15.8
Taylor Bell Huntington 5-11 Sr. 18.2
Second team
Player School ht. cl. avg
DaKayla Howard Neville 5-6 Sr. 15.0
Lynn Griffin Carencro 5-10 Sr. 15.3
AC Froelich St. Thomas More 6-0 So. 14.0
Tia Shelling Karr 5-8 Jr. 14.8
Jamia Singleton Ellender 5-8 So. 16.0
OUTSTANDING PLAYER: JERIAH WARREN, LAGRANGE
COACH OF THE YEAR: KENNETH DIXON, ELLENDER
HONORABLE MENTION: Jajuanna Briggs, Neville; Dymon Drumgo, Bolton; Ced’ dreeca Chapman, Bolton; Clare Hader, St. Thomas More; Ceara Myers, Liberty; Madison Ryan, South Lafourche; Samantha Taylor Huntington; Kalea Dunn, Huntington; Aisya Tayler, B.T. Washington-Shreveport; Shakayla Carter, Minden; Jazzmyn White, Minden; Waynette Baker, Northwood; Destinee Moore, Northwood; Tarellya Baber, Woodlawn-Shreveport; Jasi Jenkins, Ellender; Ava Pitre, South Lafourche; Elaina Rivere, Assumption; Haylie Crappell, Morgan City.