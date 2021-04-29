The roller coaster that was Game 1 of the best-of-three Division III baseball playoff series between No. 7 Dunham and No. 10 Catholic-New Iberia came to a final stop when Dunham’s Chase Crawford blasted a two-out, two-strike pitch deep into the night for a three-run game-winning homer in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving the Tigers a wild 16-14 win.
Game 2 of the series will start at 4:30 Friday. If Game 3 is necessary, it will follow 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2. The winner of the series advances to face No. 2 St. Charles next week.
Dunham (20-12) trailed by as many as 11 runs and was down 12-4 going into the bottom of the sixth when it scored nine two-out runs to take a 13-12 lead on a two-run single by Luke Bernard.
Catholic-NI scored two runs in the top of the seventh to go back on top 14-13. The Panthers scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh on a two-out throwing error by Crawford at shortstop.
“I’m really proud of Chase because he made an error the inning before that,” Dunham coach Wes Theriot said. “He got the opportunity to help his team out and it worked for him. He is a young kid and he is going to learn and grow from that. I’m just happy that he had that moment”
Catholic-NI ace Carter Fletcher gave up a single and a walk in the bottom of the seventh ahead of Crawford’s no-doubt game-winner.
“We were taking until we got a strike, then I got the count to 2-2,” Crawford said of the final at-bat. “Then I just saw it coming and I gripped it and ripped it ... and it flew.”
William Regard led the Panthers with two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs as seven different Catholic-NI batters drove in runs.
Colin Boldt and Bernard each had three hits and combined for five RBI to lead Dunham.
Catholic-NI (10-17) scored nine runs in the second inning on six hits, three walks, an error, and a hit batsman. The Panthers led 12-1 going to the bottom of the fifth.
But Dunham never stopped playing.
“It was one of those games where it wasn’t over til the final out,” Theriot said. “We always ask our kids to play the same way no matter what the score. I have never been a part of anything like this game. We don’t have a lot of experience. We had some ups and downs, but maybe this win can propel us to make a nice run”