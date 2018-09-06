Walker football coach Lester Ricard confirmed that he will not be coaching the Wildcats in their Thursday night game at Broadmoor.
“I won’t be coaching tonight … that is true,” Ricard said. “I am still employed at the school, and there is an investigation about some things that I think will be cleared up.”
Ricard said social media posts stating he and a WHS assistant coach had been fired are inaccurate. Reports the investigation was LHSAA related are false, according to a source close to the situation. Assistant coach Cecil Thomas is reportedly serving as acting coach Thursday night.
Ricard did confirm that an assistant coach also would not be coaching, but declined to name the other coach. Ricard referred questions to Walker principal Jason St. Pierre and athletic director Korey Arnold.
A former Amite High quarterback who signed with LSU and went on to star at Tulane, Ricard is in his second season as head coach at Walker.
The Wildcats (1-0) beat Dutchtown 35-18 in their season opener last week. They face a Broadmoor team that won its Week 1 game over rival Tara 14-12.