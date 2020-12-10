When COVID-19 quarantine issues forced Zachary High to shuffle its lineup, senior wide receiver Kenson Tate got the chance he waited part of a lifetime for.
“We had Chris (Hilton, LSU commitment) out for a couples of weeks. Somebody had to step up and take that role and I was that guy,” Tate said. “I feel we have a great group of receivers, but I knew I needed to seize that opportunity.
“Growing up, I watched my older brother and other guys play. I always wanted to be one of those guys who could contribute in a big way to our team. This is where I want to be.”
More importantly, Tate and Broncos also are where people expect them to be. Third-seeded Zachary (6-1) hosts No. 6 Alexandria Senior High (5-1) for a Class 5A quarterfinal game set for 7 p.m. Friday.
It is the eighth consecutive year the Broncos have made the quarterfinals and they seek a seventh straight semifinal berth.
With three Class 5A LHSAA titles to its credit since 2015, Zachary has ascended to elite high school football status in Louisiana. Expectations are high and the desire of players like Tate to follow in the footsteps of others is crucial.
“I think we are at the point now we you see the younger players who have aspirations to put a helmet on with a Z and be the next great one,” Zachary coach David Brewerton said. “That is the beauty of a small-town school. And I love that. I also love the fact that our little ones take (youth league, middle school) pride themselves in watching the older guys play on Friday nights.”
But tradition is not the only thing that drives the Broncos. A season-long process — not simply a vision of trophies to win — also is at the heart of Zachary’s success.
“We talk more about day-to-day operations and the preparation it takes to win that week,” Brewerton said. “And for us, that process is 15 planned for weeks. The plan to play every week you can possibly play.
“Our fans and people around the state can look at brackets and say, ‘Oh, a semifinal game with West Monroe and a final with Acadiana ... how great’.’ That is not something for us to be excited about now. Our No. 1 concern has to be ASH or those things don’t matter. In general, we do a good job of locking in on that.”
Defensive end Elijah Hill is a two-year starter. He moved to Zachary from out-of-state as a middle schooler. Hill relishes the challenge this week.
“It is like coach (Brewerton) says … they are big and the challenge for us will be to counter that by being physical,” Hill said. “They like to do a lot of pulling with their o-line, so we have to read our keys and respond. We have to execute and make plays.”
As important as tradition is, Brewerton said the LHSAA’s COVID-19 altered season provides a reminder of how important a structured process is.
“I think the most important positive thing we have taken from this season is watching these guys come together as a unit to pursue a common goal,” Brewerton said. “They saw teammates lose baseball and track seasons in the spring. Nothing is promised. They get it.”