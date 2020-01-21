Tara started out strong against Plaquemine, but it was the Green Devils who came up big in the second half as they opened play in District 7-4A with a 59-50 win at Tara.
Jazz Provo was the catalyst for Plaquemine (17-8, 1-0), which fought back after trailing 10-2 in the game’s opening minutes. Provo made 10 of 20 shots from the field and finished with 30 points while K.J. Barber added 10 for the Green Devils.
Tara (5-14, 0-1) was led by Jeremiah Sadler’s 20 points and Tiqi Griffin’s 13. The loss was the 11th consecutive for the Trojans, who have battled injuries at times this season.
“(Tara) is definitely better than their record,” Plaquemine coach Donald Johnson said. “They play hard and that’s why they stayed in the game. Our biggest lead was (13) and then they stayed right there.”
Tara led 12-9 after one quarter, and the game was tied at 18 midway through the second. Plaquemine closed the half with a 15-4 run to take control.
The Green Devils began pressing, and forced Tara into nine second quarter turnovers. A 22-20 Plaquemine lead ballooned out to 33-22 at halftime. Plaquemine heated up making four of five from the field to close out the second quarter.
“The offense wasn’t clicking so we knew we had to score off our defense,” Johnson said. “That’s what got us going. We went to a defensive lineup and started pressing, and we got some scores.”
Tara cut the Plaquemine lead to single digits five times in the second half, but never got closer than eight points.
“We got hit with injuries, but we’re trying to get back into some type of rhythm,” Tara coach Marqus Mitchell said. “We started off great tonight but we just couldn’t sustain it.”
Tara made 10 of 19 shots in the first half, but finished the game 16 of 41 from the field. The Trojans were unable to make up ground in the second half despite outrebounding Plaquemine 43-39.
Plaquemine had chances to pull farther ahead at the free throw line, but the Green Devils made only 16 of 37 free throws.
Tara’s best second half run came with five minutes left to play. Griffin’s 3-pointer highlighted a 7-2 surge that got the Trojans within 51-43. Jermaine Smith and Provo answered with layups on Plaquemine’s next two possessions to push the lead back to 12, and Tara didn’t get the lead under 10 again until the last 30 seconds.
Johnson was pleased to pick up a district win on the road.
“We want to take care of our district games, and its always tough playing here,” Johnson said. “Coach Mitchell does a great job getting his guys to play hard. They always give themselves a chance to win.”