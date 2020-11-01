With five meet records set on the final day, the Capital City Swim League Championships illustrated how an unimaginable COVID-19 restricted year can end in an exceptional way.
Two relay teams that shattered meet records and convention swimming norms set the tone for Catholic High, which won its 31st straight CCSL boys title on Sunday at the Crawfish Aquatics pool.
Liberty’s Riley Brown claimed swimmer of the honors for the second straight year after winning two events and setting a record in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 50.28 seconds.
“This is probably the fastest City Meet I have ever been a part of,” Brown said. “It was great. I want to say congratulations to all the guys who broke records.
“It was just an all-around good day for everybody and I’m proud be part of a meet this fast. And to be the swimmer of the meet again.”
Catholic scored 541 points. Baton Rouge High (355), University High (179) and Dutchtown (162) were the other top teams at the championship meet that followed the same COVID-19 game plan as the regular season. No fans were allowed. There were separate girls and boys meets.
Combined with the results of Saturday’s girls finals, there was a total of nine meet records set during the three-day meet.
Brenton Cooper of East Ascension set the first individual record, winning the 100 butterfly in 50.47 seconds. Then came Brown. Brooks Moore of Parkview Baptist set the final individual record of the day in the 100 breaststroke in 57.92 seconds.
Moore was the only swimmer to set records on back-to-back days. He broke the CCSL meet’s previous breaststroke record that had stood for 18 years on Saturday and then lowered that time by nearly a second Sunday.
Brown (200 individual medley, 100 backstroke) and University High’s Christopher Richardson (200 and 500 freestyles) were the only double winners. Richardson just missed lowering the 200 freestyle mark he set Saturday.
The two relay marks set by Catholic were striking for two reasons — the times themselves and the fact that COVID-19 limits prevented relays from competing in lanes next to each other, which often brings a huge competitive push.
The Bears’ team of Garrett Accardo, Mitchell Gillem, Joseph Duncan and William DeJean broke a seven-year-old 200 freestyle relay mark by over two seconds, swimming a 1:25.29. The Catholic team of Accardo, Gillem, William Cooper and DeJean ended the meet by breaking the 400 freestyle relay record by nearly three seconds with a 3:09.61 time.
“High schools sports are about the team aspect of what you do. So, we are very proud of the way those guys came together to set those records,” Catholic coach Doug Logsdon said. “This meet is also about getting ready for state three weeks from now and we were great across the board today.”