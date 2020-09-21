A celebration of life for Denham Springs lineman Remy Hidalgo is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at DSHS’ Jacket Stadium.
“Please join us to remember our fallen brother,” a social media post announcing the event said.
Hidalgo, a junior for the Yellow Jackets, collapsed near the end of last Tuesday’s practice and died early Friday at New Orleans Children’s Hospital.
It will be the second event held at the DSHS’ stadium for Hidalgo over the last two weeks. Several hundred students gathered for a candlelight prayer service there last Wednesday.
Rylee Moore picks TCU
Parkview Baptist swimmer Rylee Moore announced her commitment to TCU on Sunday.
Moore, who excels in multiple events, has earned All-America and Academic All-America honors three times from the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association.
She won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 6.12 seconds and 100 backstroke in 55.03 seconds at the LHSAA’s Division III meet last fall. TCU and SMU were Moore’s finalists.
“I chose TCU because I liked the smaller feel to the school but the bigger feel of the sports program, since it’s in the Big 12,” Moore said.
SJA claims title
St. Joseph's Academy won the gold division title at the Elite Designs/Ponchatoula Invitational held Saturday. The Redstickers had the low score of 28 points and finished ahead of Dominican (79) and Mandeville (88).
Dominican's Kelsey Major (19 minutes, 1 second) edged St. Joseph's Sophie Martin (19:02) to take top individual honors on a rainy day that made course conditions slow.
The Redstickers placed all seven of their runners in the top 10 of the race held at Ponchatoula High. SJA runners also claimed top honors in two other girls races.
Mandeville won the boys varsity gold division with 21 points, ahead of Christ Episcopal (69) and Ponchatoula (69). Mitchell Domangue of Mandeville (16:43) was the individual champion.
Brusly gives back
There was a little something extra involved for Lake Charles-based St. Louis Catholic when Brusly High hosted its Sweetwater Invitational cross country meet last Saturday.
Brusly waived the entry fees for the St. Louis teams, which has fought to get its teams back in action since Hurricane Laura. The St. Louis girls won the varsity team title at the event held Saturday on the BHS campus.
The St. Louis teams toured Brusly’s new school facility and were treated to a meal at a local restaurant. The St. Louis teams thanked Brusly for the chance to race and the hospitality on social media.
Open dates
Ascension Catholic looks to fill an Oct. 8-10 football open date. Contact ACHS coach Benny Saia at (225) 473-9227.
• Scotlandville seeks boys basketball opponents on Dec. 14 and Dec. 18. Contact Scotlandville coach Carlos Sample at (225) 802-3640.