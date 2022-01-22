It was close, but St. Joseph’s Academy remains unbeaten.
The Redstickers, No. 1 in the LHSAA’s Division I girls soccer power ratings, claimed a 2-1 victory over No. 3 Northshore in nondistrict action played Saturday at the Burbank Soccer Complex.
The Redstickers (16-0-3) scored two goals within a minute of one another in the first half in their final regular-season home contest. Northshore (17-3-0) scored its lone goal late in the second half.
“We were hanging on for dear life,” St. Joseph's coach Kyle Carmouche said. “We know Northshore is a really good team and they were not going to go away very easily.”
St. Joseph's struck fast and hard, controlling possession for most of the first half. Capitalizing on high pressure defense and quick clear outs to awaiting offensive bodies, the Redstickers outshot the Panthers 11-6 in the first half.
“We couldn’t hold the ball and they knocked us out of our rhythm of play,” Carmouche said. “Thank goodness the defense stepped in.”
St. Joseph's first goal came after a quick pass from Mary Melancon to Gracie Davis, who tried to tap it in from inside the goalie box. Davis’ shot was deflected by Northshore’s goalie Caroline Masker, but Isabella Lalonde got the ricochet and put it in at the 28-minute mark in the first half.
On its next possession, Northshore turned the ball over after missed pass. The Redstickers' Grace Anne Crifasi took advantage of the Panther miscue by lobbing it over to an awaiting Laurel Viguerie.
Though Viguerie bobbled the pass, she found an opening to the left of Masker for another quick shot into the net in the 29th minute.
Northshore was unable to mount a serious scoring threat in the remainder of the first half and trailed 2-0 at the break.
The Panthers were more aggressive on offense in the second half and got on the scoreboard after a feed from Caroline Barcelona found Kate Mull in the middle of the field with enough room to score from 30 yards out. Mull's shot sailed over the head of St. Joseph's goalkeeper Greenly Duplantis, getting Northshore back in contention.
“We got caught chasing a few moments in the first half,” Northshore coach Ryan Lazaroe said. “We can’t be a second-half team.”
Northshore continued to push downfield on offense by applying pressure deep in SJA territory. Grace Green was given a shot to tie the game for the Panthers at the 37-minute mark of the second half after a free kick from Tristin Del Toro.
But as the ball sailed to the inside left of the goalie box, Green reached out her hand and tapped the ball into the net. After the hand-ball call, the Redstickers controlled the ball until the final whistle blew.
Duplantis tallied eight saves, while Northshore’s Masker had seven. St. Joseph's outshot Northshore 18-15.
“What we needed was another 10 more minutes in the game and that’s part of it,” Lazaroe said.
Northshore hosts Covington on Tuesday. St. Joseph's travels to St. Thomas More on Thursday to close out its regular season.