A new playoff season brings a new opponent for East Ascension.
The 17th-seeded Spartans (5-3) travel to Lafayette to take on No. 16 Southside (7-3) in a Class 5A bidistrict game set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Teurlings Catholic.
The Spartans are led by Walter Samuel, who has 803 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Samuel rushed for 88 yards in the EAHS’ loss to St. Amant last week. Quarterback Troy Dunn has passed for 1,000 yards and seven TDs.
Southside is a third-year varsity program seeking its first playoff win. The Youngsville-based Sharks ditched a spread offense in favor of a flexbone run-oriented attack this fall.
Vernell Joseph has 630 rushing yards and 13 TDs. The Southside defense has forced 23 turnovers.
Basketball jamboree
Any ready for some basketball? Eight schools in the Metro Baton Rouge area are scheduled to preseason jamborees Thursday night for teams in Class 5A to 1A.
Doyle, Parkview Baptist, Port Allen, St. Amant, Scotlandville, Tara, Walker and White Castle are set to host jamborees on their campuses.
Traditional power Scotlandville hosts its jamboree that begins at 5:30 p.m. with Capitol vs. Broadmoor. Madison Prep plays McKinley and the host Hornets meet Istrouma in the third game.
Walk-ons Bowl
Division IV/Class 1A St. John hosts Division III/2A Northlake Christian at 7 p.m. Thursday at Plaquemine High for the post-season game.
Neither team advanced to the LHSAA’s football playoffs. Both agreed to play an LHSAA sanctioned bowl game as a bonus for their programs.