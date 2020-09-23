Volleyball
Denham Springs 3, Zachary 0
Zachary 21 21 16
Denham Springs 25 25 25
Team leaders: ZACHARY: Brianne Bankston (4 aces, 6 kills, block, 7 digs), Kyra Woods (2 kills, 20 assists, 5 digs), Kelsey White (3 aces, 4 kills, 7 digs)
St. Joseph’s 3, Central 0
Central 21 12 15
St. Joseph’s 25 25 25
Team leaders: CENTRAL: A. Vessier (11 assists, 4 digs), M. Sampson (5 kills, block), M. Tullier (2 digs, 3 kills); ST. JOSEPH’S: C. Counce (17 assists, 5 kills, 3 digs, 2 aces, block), M. Perry (11 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks), G. Toler (14 digs, 7 kills, 2 aces)
Team records: St. Joseph’s 1-0
Thursday
Belaire at Broadmoor, 5 p.m.
Southern Lab at Thrive Academy, 5 p.m.
St. Thomas More at Parkview Baptist, 5:30 p.m.
Brusly at Ascension Catholic, 6 p.m.
Central at Denham Springs, 6 p.m.
False River Academy at Liberty, 6 p.m.
The Dunham School at Live Oak, 6 p.m.
Episcopal at McKinley, 6 p.m.
Family Christian at Slaughter Community Charter, 6 p.m.
East Iberville at St. John, 6 p.m.
Catholic-Pointe Coupee at West Feliciana, 6 p.m.
Central Private at Woodlawn, 6 p.m.
Saturday
Metairie Park Country Day at Parkview Baptist, 9:30 a.m.
Ponchatoula at East Ascension, 10 a.m.
Archbishop Hannan at The Dunham School, 10:30 a.m.
Ascension Christian at Brusly, 10:30 a.m.
Northshore at Dutchtown, 11 a.m.
Lutcher at St. Amant, 11:30 a.m.
Northshore at East Ascension, 2 p.m.
Archbishop Hannan at Dutchtown, 3 p.m.
Highland Baptist at Ascension Catholic, 4 p.m.
Ascension Episcopal at Brusly, 4 p.m.
Football scrimmages
Thursday
Baker at Tara, 5 p.m.
Dunham at Brusly, 5:30 p.m.
St. John at Central Private, 5:30 p.m.
Woodlawn at Denham Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Episcopal at Hannan, 5:30 p.m.
University at St. Charles Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Donaldsonville at Springfield, 6 p.m.
Dutchtown at Plaquemine, 6 p.m.
McKinley at Broadmoor, 6 p.m.
Glen Oaks at Livonia, 6 p.m.
Fisher at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
East Ascension at Central, 6 p.m.
Madison Prep at Scotlandville, 6 p.m.
Friday
Thrive Academy at Pine Prairie, 5 p.m.
Port Allen at Parkview Baptist, 6 p.m.
White Castle at Istrouma, 6 p.m.
Catholic-PC vs. Ascension Catholic at Floyd Boutte Stadium, 6 p.m.
Slaughter Charter at East Feliciana, 7 p.m.
Catholic at Walker, 7 p.m.
West Feliciana at Zachary, 7 p.m.
Live Oak vs. St. Amant at The Pit, 7 p.m.
Saturday
Belaire vs. Southern Lab at Mumford Stadium, 10:30 a.m.