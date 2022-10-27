THE SAME AND DIFFERENT
If you like even matchups, the Scotlandville-Catholic game with quarterbacks Daniel Beale and C’Zavian “Zae” Teasett may just be for you. Catholic’s Beale and Teasett of Scotlandville each enter the game with 1,687 passing yards. Beale, a junior, has thrown 24 touchdown passes, while Teasett, a senior, has 14.
MOVING ON UP
And speaking of QBs, East Feliciana’s Mills Dawson is the first local signal caller to crack the 2,000 yards barrier. Thanks to a 400-yard effort in last week’s 41-32 loss to The Dunham School, Dawson now has 2,113 yards and 24 TDs. Dawson ranks No. 4 among statewide leaders.
SEEKING A SUPER SIX
McKinley (5-3, 4-2) sits behind two undefeated teams, Plaquemine and West Feliciana, in the District 6-4A standings but is on the brink of a notable accomplishment in its first season back in 4A. The Panthers host Belaire Friday seeking a sixth victory … the school’s most in a season since 2010.
CARROLL SUSPENSIONS, ETC.
Offensive assistant coach Patrick Ford was named interim coach at Carroll (7-0) for the remainder of the season on Thursday. Coaches from the Monroe school were involved in a Week 8 altercation at Franklin Parish. The LHSAA’s decision to suspend head coach Brandon Landers and eight assistants is being appealed.