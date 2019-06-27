Add one more award, this one from the National High School Athletic Coaches Association, for Catholic High coach Pete Boudreaux.
Boudreaux was honored as the NHSACA 2019 Track Coach of the Year during a banquet/ceremony held at the Ramkota Hotel in Bismarck, ND. Wednesday night.
“I think I’ve been honored more than I should be,” Boudreaux said. “An award like this is humbling. To be there and hear the accomplishments of all the coaches in the other sports … I’m telling you it was impressive to be a part of.”
Boudreaux was one of two Louisiana coaches honored at the annual event. Barbe-Lake Charles baseball coach Glenn Cecchini was honored as the 2019 NHSACA Baseball Coach of the Year a month after leading his team to a Class 5A title.
Both coaches were nominated for the national honor by the LHSCA. It is the second straight year a local track coach was honored. Episcopal’s Claney Duplechin won the award in 2018.
Nominees and finalists are evaluated by experts in the field of coaching, using a sport-specific rubric to assign points in each category. The NHSACA has been recognizing national coaches of the year since 1978.
Boudreaux retired as Catholic’s head track coach this spring with a Class 5A outdoor track title. He will continue to coach cross country at the school.
During a 51-year career at Catholic, Boudreaux has won 50 LHSAA titles — 18 in cross country championships, 18 in outdoor track titles and 14 indoor track titles. His teams have finished second 22 times in the three combined sports. Boudreaux has coached 13 individual state champions in cross country and his 1975 team compiled a perfect score (15), the first of only two ever recorded in state history.
In track, 136 Catholic athletes have won 176 events in the state championships, with 23 CHS athletes setting state records under Boudreaux’s guidance. In 2017, Catholic honored Boudreaux, a CHS graduate, by dedicating its newly renovated track and field facility in his honor – The Pete Boudreaux ’59 Track.