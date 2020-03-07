Every team has its own formula for victory. Lee High relied on defense and Diamond Hunter one last time.
The Sam Houston signee scored a game-high 35 points in her final high school game, leading the top-seeded Patriots to an impressive 75-56 victory over No. 2 St. Louis Catholic in the Division II select title game played Saturday in front of a standing-room-only crowd at Lee.
“I’m glad we got to win right here where we started,” Hunter said. “I felt like we had to prove something. There were people out there who doubted us and didn’t think we could win a title again. We wanted it.”
With the victory, Lee (28-4) claimed its second straight Division II crown, beating Lake Charles-based St. Louis for the second straight year. Hunter, who made 14 of 28 shots from the field, was the Outstanding Player in the final also for the second time.
Both teams came in determined to play at a fast pace. But with Hunter and senior point guard Iviona Hatch leading the way, Lee outscored the Saints 27-4 during a 7½-minute span that started with 2:13 left in the first quarter and ended with a St. Louis free throw with 2:34 left in the half.
Hatch added 14 points and sophomore Ceara Myers contributed 12. Myca Trail led St. Louis (30-4) with 26 points. Anaiya Turner finished with 12 for the Saints.
“They are used to playing in front of big crowds at the big arenas where we’ve played before,” Lee coach Valencia Wilson said. “But they aren’t used to having the crowd this close. Once we settled down, we did what we do … we put pressure on the ball, and Diamond hit a couple of quick threes, which turned it into the kind of game we like to play.”
Both teams worked through jitters in the opening minutes. Lee led 6-2 follow a layup by Hatch with 4:59 left in the first quarter. But St. Louis scored the next five points and took a 7-6 lead on a jumper by Trail.
The Saints grabbed the lead again at 11-10 when Trail bounced the ball off the back of a Lee defender on an in-bounds pass, scored on a layup and added a free throw with 2:13 left.
It was the last time St. Louis scored in the quarter. Lee closed the period with a 10-0 run punctuated by a 3-pointer and a layup in transition by Hunter. The Patriots led 20-11 and soon added to their lead.
“Their pressure defense got us, and we couldn’t get into our offense,” St. Louis coach Tony Johnson said. “We got out of rhythm on our offense and were never able to recover. We’re a young team and they are senior-oriented and that showed.
“We knew (Hunter) was a very good player coming in. She can score from anywhere. I’m not ashamed to say our defense is pretty good, but she was just better."
St. Louis traded baskets with Lee to start the second quarter. But Lee ratcheted up its defensive pressure again. The Saints took just five shots in the second quarter. It was the opening Lee needed to make an 11-0 run. The Patriots outscored St. Louis 17-5 in the quarter and led 37-16 at halftime.
“The second quarter we hyped each other up,” Hunter said. “We felt off each other’s energy and pushed ourselves as hard we could.”
The next surge belonged to St. Louis. With Trail scoring six points, the Saints cut the Lee lead to 12 points twice in the third quarter. A bucket by Paris Guillory got St. Louis within 11 with 4:18 remaining, but Lee closed the game its final 18-9 run.