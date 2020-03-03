Loyola College Prep of Shreveport handed Parkview Baptist some payback from last season by defeating the seventh-seeded Eagles 68-57 in a Division II select boys basketball regional playoff game.
A year ago, No. 15 Parkview upset No. 2 Loyola 46-43 after winning just four games all season. Parkview quintupled its win total (20) this season and earned a home game. But 10th-seeded Loyola notched the win Tuesday at PBS.
Loyola outscored Parkview 26-14 in the third quarter to pull ahead in a game that was tied at 24-24 at halftime. Loyola’s strong guard play and efficient transition offense was the difference. Parkview had 17 turnovers, compared to seven for Loyola.
“We were just not good enough,” Parkview coach Jermaine Williams said. “We had some devastating injuries this season and were missing two key guys. It’s been a good season and we’re excited about the future.
“Everybody did their job for Loyola. Their guards are good. We didn’t force them to make enough mistakes.”
Loyola faces No. 2 University in Friday's quarterfinal.
“We really passed the ball well and kept the ball moving,” Loyola coach Dana Dunson said. “As soon as Parkview tried to trap us, we gave it up. We work on passing and moving all the time and we were sharp tonight.”
Lance Waddles led Loyola Prep (15-18) with 18 points. He hit three 3-pointer in the first half and four in the game. Waddles shared point guard duties with A.J. Taylor, who finished with 11 points and six assists. Clayton Cook added 14 points and hit four 3-pointers.
Parkview junior Nehemiah Johnson scored 17 of his game-high 23 points in the first half. Johnson also grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds to go with three steals and three assists. Guard Tyler Otts got hot late in the game and hit three 3-pointers for nine points.
Parkview (20-9) hit just 7 of 22 fields goals in the first half and was 13 of 27 in the second half. But PBS led 33-30 early in the third quarter following a Micah Johnson layup. Loyola went on a 15-0 run that included four layups off steals. Waddles capped that rally with a floater for a 45-33 lead.
Parkview pulled within 56-50 on Otts’ 3-pointer with 3:29 remaining. Loyola scored five points in the next minute to lead 61-50 on a Roman Williams layup off a long Taylor assist.
Parkview went on a 7-0 run to close the second quarter with Johnson scoring all the points and pounding home a dunk.