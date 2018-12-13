WALKER — The Walker Lady Cats handed the Rapides Lady Mustangs their first defeat of the season on a buzzer-beater Thursday night.
With eight seconds on the clock, Walker inbounded the ball to Asia Gardner, who battled through a double team to pass to Kaitlin Hayes.
Hayes dribbled twice then threw up a contested shot that was good as time expired to give her team the 66-64 win.
“Kaitlin Hayes stepped up big tonight,” Walker coach Hannah Jones said. “For one, she hit the game winning shot, but she also hit shots early in the game that were influential.”
Walker got out to an early lead, outscoring the Rapides 27-14 in the first quarter. But the full-court press Rapides ran throughout the game took its toll through the middle of the game.
The Lady Mustangs outscored the home team 38-20 through the second and third quarters.
Midway through the third quarter, forward Naomi Lewis, the Lady Mustangs leading scorer on the night, made a corner 3-pointer to pull Rapides within one point.
On the next possession, the energized Rapides defense forced a turnover and Bethany Newton scored from the same spot to give her team its first lead since the opening minutes of the game.
At times, Walker guard Tiara Young was the only Lady Cats player able to weave through the Rapides press. Young finished with a game-high 30 points.
Jones pointed to elements of her Young’s performance that didn’t show up on the stat sheet.
“She does a lot of things offensively and defensively, not just scoring, but putting people in their spot,” Jones said.
Hayes finished the night with 15 points.
Rapides coach Shane Henderson said the loss boiled down to a minute and a half when his team’s focus lapsed.
“We had a stretch in the fourth quarter where we got really lackadaisical,” Henderson said. “We were up by nine and we didn’t put our foot on their throat to finish it. We usually do that.”
Henderson spoke highly of his team’s potential and predicted at least a “Sweet 16” finish in the Class 2A state tournament this year.
Rapides (13-1) will look to bounce back against Glen Oaks on Friday.
Minutes after the emotional victory, Jones was careful to keep the result in perspective.
“This is early season. We’re not into district yet and we’re not in the playoffs,” Jones said. “We have to be able to pick it up in these games to do it in other games. You don’t want to put yourself in a situation like tonight, but it is a great learning experience.”
Walker (13-1) will host Glen Oaks on Friday and South Lafourche on Saturday.