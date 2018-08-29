Some things about the Capital City Swim League seem to be predictable — like Catholic High and St. Joseph’s Academy winning titles at the end-of-the-year championships.
Could a youth movement on the top teams shake things up just a bit? The coaches seem to think so and they like it. The league that includes about 25 teams begins its season over the next two weekends.
“This year is different because we lost such a big senior group from last year,” Catholic coach Doug Logsdon said. “It is also exciting to watch as these guys working together and working to prove what they can do. We’ve got some seniors who will be in leadership roles for the first time. And we’ve got freshmen and sophomores who have to move into places where we need them.”
The Bears have won 28 straight CCSL titles and SJA has won 18 in a row. Don’t look for either one of the league’s top swimmers on the Catholic or St. Joseph’s teams.
Parkview Baptist’s Jolee Liles, an LSU commitment, is back for one final season. The senior is a record-setter in the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyles has been the All-Metro girls MVP the past two seasons.
East Ascension senior David Boylan, a 200 IM and 100 butterfly standout, gets the preseason nod as the top boys swimmer in a league that Logsdon said has depth across the board.
“Boylan is a stud and Dutchtown has three or four guys who are very good,” Logsdon said. “You have teams that put it all together for a few years with groups and individuals like this.”
Logsdon pegs seniors Conner Richard (50 freestyle/100 backstroke), Harrison Say (100 butterfly/100 backstroke) and Brian Miller (50/100 free) for leadership roles.
St. Joseph’s coach Becca Gilbert has more than embraced her team’s youth movement — she is elated about it.
“I don’t think we’ve ever had a team this young. About 75 percent of our team will be either freshmen or sophomores, and, to me, that is exciting,” Gilbert said. “We only have six seniors. Some of the young girls we have are very talented, and I think we’re all anxious to see how they do.”
Gilbert points to Kirby Black, Isabel Webre, Claire Bass and Cameron Accardo as senior leaders. Amanda Andrews, who emerged as top freshman a year ago, is also back. The Redstickers won the CCSL and Division I titles last season without winning an individual event. SJA was the area’s lone title team, while Catholic placed second.
Of course, there is more to the CCSL than its top two teams or a handful of swimmers. Episcopal was the Division IV boys runner-up a year ago with a squad not dominated by year-round swimmers.
Parkview has another top girls competitor in sophomore Rylee Moore. U-High was the Division III girls runner-up and returns top competitors Jenna Von Hoogstraten (CCSL champion in the 50, 100 freestyles) and Johannah Cangelosi and Abby Baumgartner, who set a Division III record in the 100 breaststroke.