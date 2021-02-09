Boys basketball
Donaldsonville 73, St James 64
St James 20 19 8 17-64
Donaldsonville 21 10 13 29-73
SCORING: DONALDSONVILLE: Jakai Allen 25, Lawrence Forcell 22, Maliek Robinson 18; ST JAMES: S. Jones 18, K. Brown 17, S. Preston 10
3-POINT GOALS: Donaldsonville 5( Allen 5); St James 5 (Brown 4, Johnson)
Records: Donaldsonville 8-5
Madison Prep 46, Episcopal 42
Episcopal 15 6 9 10 2-42
Madison Prep 6 13 8 13 6-46
SCORING: EPISCOPAL: J. Jones 20, I. Besselman 16, A. Bourgeois 2, B. Smith 2, M. Carter 2; MADISON PREP: A. Washington 15, J. Webber 12, L. Robinson 9, B. Johnson 6, T. Abott 2, J. Nora 2
3-POINT GOALS: Episcopal: 6 (Jones 5, Besselman) Madison Prep: 6 (Webber 3, Johnson 2, Washington)
Records: Episcopal 21-4
Scotlandville 69, Central 45
Scotlandville 23 12 20 14-69
Central 16 2 10 17-45
SCORING: CENTRAL: R. Walker 11, N. Stinson 9, M. Hillard 8; SCOTLANDVILLE: M. McDonald 23, Z. Jackson 20, C. Teasett 14.
3-POINT GOALS: Central: 2 (James, Zheng); Scotlandville: 10 (McDonald 5, Teasett 2, Smith 2, Jackson)
Records: CENTRAL: 17-5, Scotlandville 21-3
JUNIOR VARSITY: Central 40, Scotlandville 46
Zachary 77, Denham Springs 32
Denham Springs 4 18 20 8-32
Zachary 16 23 20 18-77
SCORING: Zachary: Jalen Bolden 17, John DeCuir 13, Brandon Hardy 12, Kyree Davis 12, Michael Quiett 5; DENHAM SPRINGS: Elijah Gilmore 10, Jordan Reams 10, Mike Rodriguez
3-POINT GOALS: Zachary: 7 ( Davis 2, Hardy, Bolden, Quiett, James, DeCuir) Denham Springs: 1 (Baker)
Records: Zachary : 20-5, 2-0 District; Denham Springs: 13-15,
JUNIOR VARSITY: Zachary: 48, Denham Springs 19
Girls basketball
Donaldsonville 76, St James 10
St James 3 4 1 2-10
Donaldsonville 25 25 21 5-76
SCORING: DONALDSONVILLE: L. Ester 19, P. Richard 12, J. Southall 8; ST JAMES: T. Nelson 7, A. Anderson 2, Z. Broden 1
3-POINT GOALS: Donaldsonville 2 ( Joseph, Warr)
Records: Donaldsonville 11-7
Liberty 70, Plaquemine 39
Plaquemine 4 4 20 11-39
Liberty 12 16 21 23-70
SCORING: Scoring: PLAQUEMINE: Comora Davis 11, Chantoryia Rivers 11, Mallory Watkins 10, Maddison Mitchell 5, Jomiya Cain 2; LIBERTY: Haley Franklin 21, Ceara Myers 13, Rashauna Stewart 10, Mashiya Cherry 7, Madison Williams 6, Anniah Holliday 6, Tamara Christmas 5, Paige Webb 2.
3-POINT GOALS: 3-point goals: Plaquemine 1 (Mitchell); Liberty 8 (Franklin 3, Stewart 2, Holliday 2, Cherry 1
Records: Records: Liberty 18-6; Plaquemine 17-7
Boys golf
Copper Mill
Par 36
Team scores: 1. University A 164
2. University B 197.
Individual scores: 1. Lail Shaw, University, 37. 2. Hastings Dawson, East Feliciana, 40. 3. Tray Toups, University, 40.
The Bluffs
Par 35
Team scores: 1. Zachary 171. 2. Live Oak 227
Individual scores: 1. Kyle Bennett, Zachary, 35. 2. Drew Filman, Zachary, 42. 3. Tiago Vallebuona, Zachary, 45.
Webb Memorial
Par 36
Team scores: 1. Ascension Christian 113. 2. Baton Rouge High 127
Individual scores: 1. Carter Evans, Ascension Christian, 53. 2. Joshua Ritchie, Ascension Christian, 60. 2. Sohan Atluri, Baton Rouge High, 60, 3. Harsha Vatsavayi, Baton Rouge HIgh, 67
Santa Maria
Par 36
Team scores: 1. Dunham 158. 2. St. Amant
180. 3. Episcopal 186. 4. Parkview Baptist 224
Medalists: 1. (tie) Peyton Carter, St. Amant
34. Ryan Dupuy, Dunham 34. Gage Landry, St. Amant, 34. 4. John Collier Thorton, Dunham 35.
Greystone Country Club
Par 36
Team scores: Catholic 153, Denham Springs 182, St. Michael n-a
Leaders: 1,Teagan Richards, Catholic, 34; 2, Walter Anderson, Catholic 39; 3 (tie), Tyler Swick, Denham Springs, 40; Carter Schmitt, Catholic, 40; Christopher Cerniauskas, Catholic, 40
Boys tennis
Parkview Baptist 3, St. Amant 2
Singles
Daniel Compton, St. Amant def. Mason Mitchell, 6-3, 6-2
Presley Sheets, St. Amant def. Josh Domingue, Parkview 6-3, 7-5
Doubles:
Jack Momenzadeh-Ian Pourciau, Parkview def. Garon Hebert-Grant DiCarlo
Richard Bilich-Jack Sherman, Parkview def. Beali Babin-Keaton Guillory
Harrison Dougherty- Jacob Dougherty, Parkview def. Cody Credur-Dayton Spruill
Zachary 3 East Ascension 1
Singles
Fletcher, Zachary def. N. Naquin 6-0, 6-0
White, Zachary def. R. Naquin 6-0, 6-0
Doubles:
Cronin-Funk, Zachary def. Tedeton-Hoffman 6-1, 6-2
Lambert-Poche, East Ascension def. Nalepa-Baudouin 2-6, 7-6(7-3), 10-8
Girls tennis
Parkview 4, St. Amant 1
Singles
Madison Morris, Parkview def. Victoria Marchand 6-0 6-0
Grayce Reynolds, St. Amant Def. Addison Bell-Pierce 0-6 0-6
Doubles
Micah Luong-Avery Morris, Parkview def. Yaire Angel-Lilie Sage
Kate Kratzberg-Amanda Blakeney, Parkview def. Allie Phillips-Rebecca Angel
Mallory Wiley-Aiden Porciau, Parkview def. Miranda Crooks-Libby Lambert
Zachary 4 East Ascension 1
Singles
Garcia, East Ascension def. Leblanc 7-6 (7-5), 6-1
Hughes, Zachary def. Lomax 0-6, 0-6
Doubles
Schlorke-Trotti, Zachary def. Trinka-Greenfield 6-2, 6-1
Norred-Chatelain, Zachary def. Balkin-Powers 6-0, 6-0
Fowler-Haddox, Zachary def. Smith-Gautreau 6-0, 6-0