LSU’s High School Last Chance Qualifier can be indoor track's version of Forest Gump’s box of chocolates. You never know what you are going to get each year.
With Parkview Baptist’s Ariel Pedigo and Orsciana Beard of Zachary dueling in multiple events and other impressive performances, the meet held Saturday at LSU’s Carl Maddox Field House turned into a chance to set the tone ahead of the LHSAA Indoor Championships on Feb. 20.
Pedigo won the high jump again and set a meet record for the second straight week. This time, her winning height was 5 feet, 8 inches and moved Pedigo into No. 1 spot nationally.
“I felt really good about being able to clear 5-8 this time,” Pedigo said. “Doing four events is complicate, but doing it the last two weeks has made me feel comfortable with it going into the state meet.”
The duo started dueling early in the meet. Pedigo and Beard both leaped 18-8¾ in the long jump during the morning session. Pedigo was awarded first because her second-best jump was 1 inch better than Beard’s No. 2 mark.
Next, Beard and Pedigo finished second and third, behind Booker T. Washington-Shreveport’s Chyler Turner in the 60-meter hurdles.
As Pedigo completed her high jump, Beard was making a bold move in the triple jump. Beard’s winning jump of 39-8¾ puts her in fifth place nationally.
“Every week I think have gotten better and am shaking the rust off,” Beard said. “I really do like all my events, but the triple jump is my favorite.
“I feel like I did a better job of finishing at the end and staying in the air longer. That is one of the hardest things.”
The Last Chance Qualifier is difficult to gauge. Some teams/competitors skip it because they already have qualifying marks for the LHSAA meet. Some competitors do events that are not necessarily their specialty.
Zachary’s Chris Hilton Jr. was a prime example. A week after clearing 7-0 in the high jump and posting the nation’s best mark, the LSU football signee did the 400 meters.
And Hilton did it quite well, winning in 50.29 seconds in his first open 400 race of the year.
Hilton and Pedigo are two of the four local competitors with two national marks. St. Michael’s Heather Abadie and Clayton Simms of Live Oak rank No. 1 nationally in the pole vault and both won again.
Simms cleared 16-9¼ and now has three of the nation's top four indoor clearances. Abadie won the girls pole vault in 12-5½.
There were other notable finishes too. Catholic won the 4x800-meter relay in a meet-record 8:04.69, a time that ranks fourth nationally.
“We just missed the school record last week and wanted to get that,” the Bears’ Blaison Treuil said. “Getting a meet record and national time is a bonus. I think the fact that this was a smaller meet actually helped us.”
St. Joseph’s Academy and Scotlandville were steady performers. The Redstickers won the 4x800 girls relay. SJA’s Sophie Martin won the 1,600 meters.
Scotlandville swept the 4x400 boys/girls relays to close the meet. The Hornets’ Kevon Hamilton was the boys triple jump champion.