Odell Beckham Jr. may have gone to Newman, but the name atop of the Newman receiving record books belongs to Murray Calhoun.
Calhoun hauled in seven catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns on his way to breaking the Newman record for receptions of 145 while helping his team pick up a 42-26 nondistrict victory over Assumption on Friday night.
“It’s a great honor,” the 6-foot-1 senior said. “There’s been so many great receivers who’ve played here, so it’s a great feeling.”
A great receiver is often defined by his quarterback however, and Calhoun’s quarterback was in exceptional form as well as Martin Butcher passed for 269 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for another.
After the game, his praise was all about his teammate.
“Murray and I have been a combination since the seventh grade,” he said. “I’m so proud of him having worked with him every year and every summer. That’s my best friend and that connection shows on the field.”
On a night when Newman (8-1) was limited to 45 rushing yards, the passing combination was the key. But the defense did its part getting five turnovers from five players. Coach Nelson Stewart said he was proud of his team’s effort against a quality Class 4A team, as well as the accomplishment by Calhoun.
“That’s a top-tier 4A school,” he said of the Napoleonville school. “I think standing at 8-1 with a chance to go 9-1 after a 10-0 season last year is really good for us moving forward into the playoffs and Murray is a big part of that success. He’s a hard worker and a great teammate and I couldn’t be prouder of him tonight.”
Assumption (7-2) put up the second-most points this season against Newman’s defense while outscoring the Greenies in the second half. That wasn’t enough to overcome eight penalties, three interceptions and two fumbles, however.
“I think we shot ourselves in the foot giving them short fields and turnovers and you can’t do that against a quality team,” Mustangs coach Tony Paine said. “I was proud of our kids for the way they played in the second half, but I told them there are no moral victories in life or in this game. We made a lot of adjustments but they’re a ranked team for a reason.”
Assumption scored first after Butcher threw his third interception of the season as Tyrann Tassin took it 87 yards for the score to give the Mustangs a 6-0 lead.
Newman answered on its next possession as Butcher found Jarmone Sutherland for a 41-yard touchdown pass to take the lead after Will Hardie’s extra point.
Assumption fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Wade Politz recovered it, giving the Greenies the ball on the Assumption 30-yard line. It only took one play for Butcher to find Sutherland in the end zone again to stretch the lead to 8.
It was more of the same on the next possession as Eli Abramson picked off Tijah Parker and Butcher got the ball to Calhoun for his third touchdown pass after that.