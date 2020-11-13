DUTCHTOWN — Dutchtown High School jumped on visiting Ellender quickly, building a 21-0 first-quarter lead and cruising to a 56-14 decision at Griffin Stadium on Friday in a game hastily arranged because of COVID-19 protocols.
The Griffins defense forced three turnovers and stopped a fourth-down attempt by Ellender in the first quarter and the offense took it from there behind the running of Baylor Langlois and Dylan Sampson. Langlois rushed for 119 yards and four touchdowns while Sampson, the area’s leading rusher, had 176 yards and two scores on 12 carries.
Griffins quarterback Pierson Parent had a 4-yard scoring run and his backup, Cooper Desroches, went 12 yards for the final TD. Dutchtown (5-1) rushed for 369 yards overall, averaging 8.8 yards per carry.
Ellender (3-4) got a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Ryan Williams, who sat out the first quarter. Williams threw a 59-yard scoring pass to Royal Williams in the second quarter and a 24-yarder to O’Ryan James in the fourth. Freshman Zavier Bryant ran 10 times for 42 yards and scored a 2-point conversion for the visitors from Houma.
How it was won
Dutchtown’s first four scoring drives started in Patriots territory. The Griffins defense forced a fumble on the game’s fourth snap and Dillon Kelly recovered at the Ellender 31. Langlois carried for 16 yards on the first play and capped the drive with a 1-yard TD run.
Ellender tried a fake punt on its next possession but Ishamel Patterson tackled Daviante Scott for a 1-yard loss, setting up Dutchtown at the Ellender 30. Parent scored from 9 yards out four plays later.
Dutchtown’s Jared Dupar recovered a fumble after a sack to set up Sampson’s first TD on a 4-yard run. An interception by London Graves on the next series set up a 40-yard scoring drive capped by Langlois’ 5-yard TD run.
Player of the game
Baylor Langlois, Dutchtown RB
Langlois, who missed the past two games, had scoring runs of 1, 5, 5 and 59 yards. He carried 10 times for 199 yards.
They said it
Ellender coach Jesse Turner: “We felt blessed to have a game with the circumstances. With a team like Dutchtown, we knew what we were up against. They were very good up front and have some great backs. We have to go back to the drawing board and keep working."
Dutchtown coach Guy Mistretta: “I had concerns picking up a team this late, not understanding what they were about. We had concerns about their aggressiveness on defense up front. Our offensive line came through. That’s been a big issue for us but we got all those guys back. We have a few still out, but this is as full a team as we’ve had in a month."
Notable
- The game was a matchup of teams that lost previously scheduled games because of COVID-19 protocols. Ellender was supposed to play Central Lafourche and Dutchtown was to play St. Amant.
- Ellender's O’Ryan James had a good night on kickoff returns, taking one 83 yards to set up a score and another one 47 yards.