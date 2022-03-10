They are the underdogs. And they are also the Bulldogs, which validates White Castle coach Dawan Carter’s resolve going into the Class 1A championship game.
“We know we are the underdogs,” Carter said. “Nobody expected us to go on the road and beat Northwood or to beat Delhi in the semifinals. But we’re going for it. We have a game plan in place, so let’s see what happens.”
Sixth-seeded White Castle (18-12) takes on No. 1 North Central (31-5) in the 1A final that opens Friday’s action at the Ochsner/LHSAA Nonselect Boys Basketball tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
The game matches two 1A powers. WCHS is making its 24th tourney appearance and seeks its first title since winning back-to-back titles in 2017-18. The Bulldogs were the runners-up last season.
North Central won 1A titles in 2019-20 and lost to eventual champion Arcadia in the semifinals last year. Both teams enter the game with something to prove.
“North Central will be the bigger team. We have worked on ways to handle that,” Carter said. “They like to get out in transition too and that is something else we have a plan for.
“Both teams graduated key players last year but have guys who have stepped into those roles. They (NCHS) are definitely a big challenge. Because we played such a tough schedule, we doubt expect to see anything tough than we saw already.
Guard Jalan Washington leads White Castle’s balanced attack with an 18 points per game scoring average. Damian Pierce adds 12.0 and Hakeem Young is at 10.0. Pierce had a game-high 21 points for WCHS in its semifinal. The Bulldogs outscored Delhi 15-2 in overtime to net a 64-51 win.
North Central beat Lincoln Prep 70-66 in it semifinal game. McKennis Savoy helped lead NCHS with 23 points and made seven free throws in the fourth quarter. Reginald Stoner also had 23 points for the Hurricanes.
“Basketball is a game of runs and adjustments,” White Castle’s Carter said. “You have to handle both of them in games like this.”