SULPHUR — Baseball coaches and scouts covet a five-tool player who has speed, can hit for power, hit for average, field flawlessly and possess arm strength. University High’s Dylan Carmouche showcased a different skillset.
The junior left-hander illustrated what a seven-tool pitcher looks like as the top-seeded Cubs ousted No. 5 Parkview Baptist 4-0 in a Division II semifinal on Sunday at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Baseball tournament. The UL signee tossed a two-hitter and struck out 15 Eagles batters on 112 pitches.
“I threw four pitches and used three arm slots,” Carmouche explained. “Really, everything worked. It was good that we got runs early. I was able to relax, and I knew I could rely on my team to make plays.”
With the win, the top-seeded Cubs (29-7) advance to play the St. Thomas More-St. Charles Catholic winner in the Division II title game set for noon Tuesday at McMurry Park. It is the second straight title-game berth for U-High, the Division II runners-up last season.
Alexsander Popov was 3-for-3 at the plate to lead U-High. Reid Segar had an RBI double and Derrek Lathan also had an RBI hit for the Cubs.
“(Carmouche) pitched very well,” Parkview coach Emrick Jagneaux said. “It was like I said before, it would come down to a mistake or two and then whoever managed to capitalize would win the game. That’s what happened.”
The fifth-seeded Eagles brought a 15-game winning streak into the game. PBS blinked first in the bottom of the first inning. Carmouche (9-2) pitched around a walk in the top of the first and struck out three, two on called third strikes.
U-High’s offense went to work in the bottom of the inning. Leadoff hitter Jacob Burke was hit by a pitch and Carmouche reached on an infield error. Ethan Butler’s sacrifice moved the runners to second and third. Brock Slaton’s sacrifice fly scored one run and Segar brought home another run with an RBI double to right.
U-High added another run in the second. Lance Wade led off with a single and later scored on a groundout by Burke to make it 3-0.
Parkview’s best chance to get to Carmouche came in the top of the second. Tucker Ganley and Dustin Philippe opened the inning with back-to-back singles. Carmouche struck out two and then issued a walk to load the before ending the inning with another strikeout.
As the game progressed the 6-foot-5 Carmouche got stronger and the movement on his pitches appeared sharper. He retired 15 of the final 17 PBS he faced. The last two Parkview baserunners reached in the fifth on an error and a walk.
“Dylan has been that guy for us all year,” U-High coach Justin Morgan said. “I was proud of the way we manufactured runs and got the lead. It makes playing defense easy when a guy consistently has 10 strikeouts. He’s a big-game pitcher.”