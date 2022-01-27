Could there be anything finer than to have the Greater Baton Rouge City Wrestling Championships on the last weekend in January?
Not for local wrestlers and their coaches. The annual meet was canceled a year ago by COVID-19 issues, making the Friday-Saturday event mean just a bit more.
“I think it is going to be a fun (team) race,” Catholic coach Tommy Prochaska said. “Baton Rouge High has a full lineup … East Ascension and Dutchtown too.
“And I think Jimmy (Bible, Brusly coach) will have a full lineup for the first time all year. You have that to watch. The fact that it is a smaller tournament adds something to it.”
Action begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Catholic and resumes at 9 a.m. Saturday. Finals are set for 2 p.m. Saturday.
East Ascension’s Santos Ramos enters the tourney as the top individual. Ramos is 43-1 at 160 pounds and was voted the Outstanding Wrestler at prestigious Louisiana Classic tournament held two weeks ago.
Live Oak’s Rayden Ingram also was a Louisiana Classic champion at 145 and has a 27-0 record. But challenges and records can be deceptive.
Dutchtown’s Hayden Harms (34-2) is the top seed at 195. Dunham’s James Baldwin (7-3) is No. 4 seed. He has few matches that include wins over Harms and No. 2 seed Cameron Walker (8-4) of Zachary.
Though Catholic has three top seeds and has long been a dominant force in the City tourney, Prochaska says the team race is worth watching too.
“In a smaller meet, if you have a guy get beat or someone pulls an upset it is magnified,” Prochaska said. “That makes it so important to focus on each match. And if you do have guy get beat, work to come back from it (in consolation rounds).”
Baton Rouge’s City meet is a well-known local tradition. Thanks to the COVID gap year, it also will be a new experience for many competitors.
“Two years ago, the guys who are seniors now were sophomores and a lot of them where not in the (varsity) lineup,” Porchaska said. “It will be great to watch those guys experience it.”
Top seeds
103 pounds: Lathan Hirschey, Live Oak, 34-7; 2. Aiden Krass, East Ascension, 28-19; 3. Tashawn Lewis, Baton Rouge High, 22-7.
113: Jesse Maneckshaw, East Ascension, 44-17; 2. Grant Grizzaffi, Catholic High, 21-6; 3. Kye Karcher, Walker, 26-7.
120: Cole Mire, Dutchtown, 34-7; 2. Christian Worley, Catholic High, 25-4; 3. Mason David, Zachary, 20-10.
126: Watts Goodson, Catholic High, 24-4; 2. Lucas Maneckshaw, East Ascension, 48-11; 3. Ephraim Craddock, St. Amant, 32-10.
132: Jon Michael Cuba, Catholic High, 26-12; 2. Logan Anderson, St. Amant, 26-12; 3. Cole Gross, Dutchtown, 26-6.
138: Andrew Lusby, Live Oak, 38-5; 2. Gregory Walker, East Ascension, 27-12; 3. Happy Butler, Catholic High, 17-8.
145: Rayden Ingram, Live Oak, 27-0; 2. Voltaire Sanders, Zachary, 23-4; 3. Aujyri Harris, Brusly, 22-11.
152: Foster Shank, Dutchtown, 26-9; 2. Donnie Middleton, Baton Rouge High, 21-7; 3. Blake Landry, Catholic High, 16-12.
160: Santos Ramos, East Ascension, 43-1; 2. Sam Boulet, Catholic High, 7-1; 3. Gerjuan Taplin, Broadmoor, 4-4.
170: Tyler Addison, Dutchtown, 14-2; 2. Richard Carroll, Catholic High, 23-5; 3. Kade Moran, Baton Rouge High, 26-3.
182: Thomas Domangue, Catholic High, 21-6; 2. Corey Holmes, East Ascension, 38-10; 3. Evan Kelley, Central, 21-5.
195: Hayden Harms, Dutchtown, 34-2; 2. Cameron Walker, Zachary, 8-4; 3. Jacob Schexnaydre, East Ascension, 48-9.
220: Eli Latilois, Baton Rouge High, 20-6; 2. Gage Kelly, Live Oak, 9-3; 3. Jermiane Vessell, Catholic High, 11-9.
285: Ashton Freeman, Zachary, 11-2; 2. Charles Bouvay, Plaquemine, 4-2; 3. David Russell, Catholic High, 18-6.