It was a coming out party for Woodlawn junior safety Lanard Harris, who scored two defensive touchdowns in the second quarter to spark Woodlawn to a 49-33 victory over McKinley on Friday night at Woodlawn.
Woodlawn surged to a 14-0 lead before McKinley tied it with 4:25 remaining in the second quarter. Harris went to work and scored on a 45-yard fumble return with 2:47 remaining and an 80-yard interception with 1:00 remaining to put Woodlawn up 28-14 at the half. The first score came on an errant McKinley option pitch. The second one was a heady defensive play where Harris and the McKinley receiver both had their hands on a reception, but Harris pulled the ball away and took off.
Woodlawn (2-8, 1-4 in District 5-5A) snapped a six-game losing streak and ended the season on a high note. McKinley (1-9, 0-5) hung tough for a while and scored on two long halfback passes by Brian Chatman, who also rushed for 112 yards on 16 carries.
Harris finishes the season with three defensive touchdowns to go with four offensive touchdowns. Harris scored on a 23-yard touchdown pass from Rickie Collins with 10:45 remaining in the game.
“We had a lot of ups and downs this season, but it’s good to finish with a win,” Woodlawn coach Marcus Randall said. “Lanard Harris has been playing at a high level all season. Those defensive touchdowns really gave us a lift.”
Clayton Adams caught a 67-yard pass from Joshua Serio and Justin Stewart added the PAT to put Woodlawn up 7-0. Woodlawn’s other quarterback, Collins, tossed a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jaylon Henry with 9:03 left in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead.
Chatman scored on a 14-yard run and then tossed an 82-yard to Carmy Price to tie the game at 14 with 4:25 left in the second quarter.
Jonero Scott had rushing touchdowns of 11 and 20 yards for Woodlawn in the second half. Scott rushed 15 times for 119 yards.
Collins completed 9 of 13 passes for 151 yards and Serio 3 of 8 for 92 yards for Woodlawn. Both tossed an interception.
Adams caught four passes for 105 yards and Caleb Blanchard four passes for 56 yards.
Chatman completed both of his passes for 142 yards. Joseph had three catches for 175 yards.
“We had a couple of opportunities and fumbled the ball,” said McKinley coach Richard Oliver Sr. “You can’t beat a good football team doing that. We expect to be better next season.”