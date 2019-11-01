ST. AMANT — Dutchtown held off district rival St. Amant’s rally to win 39-31 in The Pit on Friday night.
St. Amant (5-4, 2-2 5-5A) trailed 33-3 in the third quarter but rallied fiercely enough to have a Hail Mary attempt on the game's final play that fell incomplete.
The Gators were able to get things going in large part due to a 70-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Slade Zeppuhar to wide receiver Javin Augillard.
Then, on the ensuing Dutchtown possession, quarterback Brayden Fritsche threw a backward lateral that was recovered by St. Amant at midfield.
On fourth-and-2 from Dutchtown’s 43-yard line, St. Amant quarterback Cole Poirrier, the second piece of St. Amant’s two-quarterback system, broke free up the middle on a zone read for a touchdown to cut the deficit to 33-17 before the end of the third quarter.
Fritsche responded, however. He threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to wide-open wide receiver Derrick Youngblood to push the Griffins’ lead to 39-17.
Poirrier once again led a touchdown drive for St. Amant to cut the lead to 39-24, but with Dutchtown (8-1, 3-1 5-5A) still up two possessions, a comeback looked slim for the Gators.
But then the St. Amant defense came up with another turnover. Dutchtown running back Dylan Sampson, who rushed for four touchdowns and 274 yards, made one of his only mistakes, fumbling and giving the ball back to St. Amant at its 48-yard line. But the Griffins defense erased Sampson’s mistake by forcing a fumble of its own.
However, the Griffins offense failed to run out the clock, but a solid punt by Cohen Parent pinned St. Amant at its 7-yard line.
It didn’t get any easier for St. Amant after a fumble resulted in a loss of 6 yards and the Gators facing a third-and-16 from the 1-yard line with no room to spare.
But Poirrier delivered a strike to wide receiver Justin Storks for a gain of 24, then completed back-to-back passes for gains of 22 and 17 before throwing a 30-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Broc Becnel with 35 seconds left, cutting Dutchtown’s lead to 39-31.
A masterful onside kick by Lee Amedee and recovery by Sam McCorkle gave St. Amant one last chance to tie. Poirrier completed another pass to Storks for a gain of 12, but a fumbled snap on the next play left St. Amant with just 12 seconds on the clock.
Poirrier appeared to have completed another pass to Augillard on the sideline, but the referees ruled the pass incomplete and the clock showed triple zeros. Two seconds were put back on the clock, giving St. Amant one last play from Dutchtown’s 40.
Zeppuhar came in at quarterback for the Hail Mary attempt, but like St. Amant's furious comeback, it fell just short.