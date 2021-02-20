Semifinal soccer playoffs continue for three local teams over the next two days.
Sixth-seeded Episcopal (14-6-4) hosts No. 10 Ascension Episcopal (13-5-3) in Division IV boys action at 3 p.m. Sunday. The Knights seek their second straight Division IV title-game berth.
Meanwhile, the Parkview Baptist girls and Catholic High boys play their semifinals Monday.
Fourth-seeded Parkview (12-1-4) travels to Shreveport to take on top-seeded Loyola (20-5-2) at 3 p.m. Parkview looks to earn a chance to play District 5 rival University in the Division III title game set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Southeastern in Hammond. The Eagles have not played in a title game since 2001.
Top-seeded Catholic (15-2-0) of Division I finalized plans to host No. 4 Byrd-Shreveport (15-3-5 at 5 p.m. Monday. The Bears seek their second straight Division I title game berth.
Peabody, Opelousas forfeits
Alexandria basketball power Peabody has been ordered to forfeit 20 games because of three ineligible players.
The reigning Class 4A champion Warhorses will miss the boys basketball playoffs for the first time since 1987.
Peabody coach Charles Smith told the Alexandria Town Talk that he was sick with COVID-19 over the summer and did not check the residences of players thoroughly. Smith called it an oversight on his part.
The Acadiana Advocate reported that another 4A school, Opelousas, has forfeited all 15 of its games. OHS was in line to be the No. 4 seed. The forfeits make Livonia the District 6-4A champion.