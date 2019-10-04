WALKER — The Walker Wildcats couldn’t have asked for a much better homecoming game — aside from weather — as the team recorded a 41-6 victory over Broadmoor on Friday night.
They didn't make many mistakes. They built a big early lead. They made it through a lightning delay without much of an issue. And even after they had the game in hand, first-year coach Chad Mahaffey said his Wildcats largely stayed on task.
"I didn't feel like there was a lot of missed assignments, which I feel like is something we've had a problem with lately," Mahaffey said. "I was proud of how our guys came out and played in the second half. In a game like this, you don't always get that."
The Wildcats went up-tempo on their first possession, putting a touchdown on the board in less than two minutes. Quarterback Ethan McMasters connected with wide receiver Peyton Richard to make it 7-0 with just over 10 minutes remaining.
The Buccaneers hurt themselves with penalties on their first possession, and were forced to punt.
Walker didn’t have to punt once in the first half, ending each of its six possessions with touchdowns — even though its offense was only on the field for 5:51.
The Wildcats' longest drive clocked in at 1:45.
Running back Demetri Wright recorded a 6-yard touchdown on a drive set up by his own rushing efforts, followed by a 12-yard touchdown by the senior.
Wide receiver Brian Thomas added a 13-yard touchdown catch at the end of the first quarter; running back Keondre Brown carried 25 yards on Walker's first drive of the second quarter; and wideout Jasper Turner turned in a 22-yard scoring reception to make for the Wildcats' final score of the half.
Broadmoor came close to putting together its first scoring drive toward the end of the first half, getting the offense rolling on the ground with tailback Phillip Cole. Quarterback Erin Nealond kept the ball and nearly took the Bucs into the end zone — but he came up just short as time expired.
The Bucs scored their first touchdown on the third possession of the second half on a 4-yard keeper by Desmond Robinson, who was in at quarterback for Nealond.
Broadmoor also kept the Wildcats out of the end zone in the second half, though Walker did threaten, making it to the 19-yard line. (Dayne Carpenter finished the better part of the second half at quarterback for the Wildcats.)
Broadmoor coach Cyril Crutchfield said the loss came down to essentially “everything” going wrong, and to poor execution.
“I’ve got to look at the film. There’s a lot of things that went wrong," Crutchfield said. "Until I look at the specifics in the film, I just know we need to come out and execute better. It looked sloppy, but the performance of the other team has something to do with it.”