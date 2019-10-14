BR.zacharyvolley.082616 HS 412.JPG
Parkview head coach Becky Madden, right, speaks to Molly Cunningham (4) against University High, Thursday, August 25, 2016, during the Zachary Volleyball Jamboree at Copper Mill Elementary in Zachary, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Division I-II

1. Dutchtown (23-2): The Griffins saw a 14-match winning streak end with a Division I, District 4 loss to East Ascension. That loss might give DHS the push it needs to excel to another level.

2. East Ascension (20-6): An eight-match winning streak will be at stake when the Spartans play their other Ascension and District 4 rival St. Amant on Tuesday.

3. St. Joseph’s Academy (16-12): The Redstickers remain the leader of the Division I, District 3 pack and have played a tough schedule that should pay postseason dividends.

4. Lee (27-3): The Division II Patriots saw their 22-match winning streak end. Like Dutchtown, Lee can use this loss as something to build on.

5. St. Amant (10-8): Yes, the Gators have a golden opportunity to increase their stock when they face East Ascension again on Tuesday.

On the outside looking in: Baton Rouge High, Central, Istrouma.

Division III and below

1. Dunham (25-4): Continuing a theme here, the Division IV Tigers saw their winning streak end over the weekend. Dunham faces District 3 rival Parkview this week.

2. Parkview Baptist (18-9): The Eagles scored a big win over U-High in Division IV, District 3 last week and they host Dunham this week for another big-time matchup.

3. University High (15-9): A third Division IV, District 3 team in the top group? Yes, the Cubs belong even after that loss to Parkview Baptist a week ago.

4. Catholic-PC (16-8): The Division V, District 5 Hornets have won 12 of their 15 past matches and are definitely a team to watch.

5. St. Michael (11-13): The record might not wow you, but the Division III Warriors have been steadily retooling and also rely on a tough schedule to foster growth.

On the outside looking in: Ascension Catholic, Northeast, St. John.

