Division I-II
1. Dutchtown (23-2): The Griffins saw a 14-match winning streak end with a Division I, District 4 loss to East Ascension. That loss might give DHS the push it needs to excel to another level.
2. East Ascension (20-6): An eight-match winning streak will be at stake when the Spartans play their other Ascension and District 4 rival St. Amant on Tuesday.
3. St. Joseph’s Academy (16-12): The Redstickers remain the leader of the Division I, District 3 pack and have played a tough schedule that should pay postseason dividends.
4. Lee (27-3): The Division II Patriots saw their 22-match winning streak end. Like Dutchtown, Lee can use this loss as something to build on.
5. St. Amant (10-8): Yes, the Gators have a golden opportunity to increase their stock when they face East Ascension again on Tuesday.
On the outside looking in: Baton Rouge High, Central, Istrouma.
Division III and below
1. Dunham (25-4): Continuing a theme here, the Division IV Tigers saw their winning streak end over the weekend. Dunham faces District 3 rival Parkview this week.
2. Parkview Baptist (18-9): The Eagles scored a big win over U-High in Division IV, District 3 last week and they host Dunham this week for another big-time matchup.
3. University High (15-9): A third Division IV, District 3 team in the top group? Yes, the Cubs belong even after that loss to Parkview Baptist a week ago.
4. Catholic-PC (16-8): The Division V, District 5 Hornets have won 12 of their 15 past matches and are definitely a team to watch.
5. St. Michael (11-13): The record might not wow you, but the Division III Warriors have been steadily retooling and also rely on a tough schedule to foster growth.
On the outside looking in: Ascension Catholic, Northeast, St. John.