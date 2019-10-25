DONALDSONVILLE — The Ascension Catholic Bulldogs used a smothering defense and a fast start to beat East Iberville 37-0 on homecoming night in Donaldsonville.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
“We started fast, the kids were really locked in and focused, we are hitting on all cylinders, just need to keep working,” said Ascension Catholic coach Benny Saia.
Ascension Catholic led 7-0 after Jai Williams scored from 6 yards out, ending a 9-play, 62-yard drive with 8:38 left in the first quarter. East Iberville attempted a pass on its first play from scrimmage and it was intercepted by Eric Simon Jr. who returned it to the Tigers' 20-yard line.
Williams scored his second touchdown on a 6-yard sweep and the Bulldogs led 14-0 with 8:04 left in the first quarter. East Iberville was forced to punt on its next possession after a 17-yard sack by Ascension Catholic’s Nick Hilliard with pressure from J’Mond Tapp and Owen Smith.
The Bulldogs went to the air after the punt was returned to the Tigers 40-yard line by Khai Prean. Quarterback Bryce Leonard found wide receiver Joel Landry for a 40-yard touchdown and a 21-0 first quarter lead with 5:47 left.
The quick start seemed to stun the Tigers and break their spirits.
“Ascension got off to a great start, they are a good team, we felt like we could play with them, they were way more physical up front on both sides,” East Iberville coach Ron Lejeune said.
The Bulldogs added their fourth touchdown of the first quarter when Williams scooped up an East Iberville fumble and returned it for a 37-yard touchdown and a 28-0 lead.
The second quarter started with East Iberville quarterback Roderique Valentine being intercepted by Ascension Catholic’s Brock Acosta. Valentine finished with 28 yards rushing and 37 yards passing with 2 interceptions.
The Bulldogs put together a 10-play, 50-yard drive ending with Williams' fourth touchdown and a 35-0 lead. Ascension Catholic added a safety right before the half when the Tigers sailed a snap over the punters head and out of the end zone.
The halftime score was 37-0 and both teams played reserves in the second half. Williams had 44 yards rushing and four touchdowns followed by Prean, who led the Bulldogs with 60 yards rushing.
Leonard finished 2-for-3 for Ascension Catholic with 57 yards and a touchdown pass to Landry. The Bulldogs defense gave up a total of 72 yards and were led by Smith (4 tackles), Williams (3 tackles and fumble recovery), Ethan Lewellen (4 tackles ) and Brayden Duhon (4 tackles and fumble recovery).
“The defense played outstanding at all 3 levels, we wanted to jump out early due to the uncertainty of the weather, it held out for us, we are happy to be 7-0, it was a good team win,” Saia said.
East Iberville dropped to 5-2 and 1-2 in District 7-1A, while Ascension Catholic is 7-0 and 2-0 in district.