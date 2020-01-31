ZACHARY — Catholic High built an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter and held on down the stretch as the Bears edged Zachary 53-51 in nondistrict action Friday night.
The win was the ninth consecutive for Catholic (26-2), which opens District 5-5A play next week. Zachary (22-5) of District 4-5A saw its seven-game winning streak end despite a comeback attempt that pushed Catholic until the end.
“(Catholic) does an awesome job of scouting and stopping you from doing what you do,” Zachary coach Jonathan McClinton said. “That was like a quarterfinal or semifinal (playoff) game. They’ve only lost one game to an in-state team for a reason, and I think this game is going to benefit us in the end.”
Catholic looked like it was ready to turn on cruise control after London Scott’s free throws gave the Bears a 47-36 lead two minutes into the fourth quarter. Instead, Zachary used a full-court press to climb back into the game.
Three Catholic turnovers helped Zachary move to within 51-47 late in the game. The Broncos had a chance to get even closer after Caleb Warner missed the front end of a one-and-one with 34 seconds left.
Michael Stubblefield had an open 3-pointer from the left corner but was off the mark. Catholic got the rebound and used the clock and free throws to close the win.
Peyton Worley led Catholic with 14 points. Kentrell Garnett and Scott each added 10 for the Bears, who outrebounded Zachary 37-28.
Darian Ward topped the Broncos with 19, and Chaun Moore scored 16.
“We have a lot of respect for Zachary, and we knew it would take our best effort,” Catholic coach Mark Cascio said. “They really present a challenge, but we’ve been ready for the challenge all year long. I’m really proud of our players.”
The teams played on even terms for most of the first quarter. Zachary took a 7-6 lead on Ward’s driving basket, but Worley’s 3-pointer helped Catholic take a 13-9 lead into the second quarter.
Brandon Rodgers 3-pointer and Dylan Jackson’s layup off a turnover had Zachary trailing 20-19 midway through the second. Catholic surged back out to a 26-21 halftime lead after 3-pointers by Worley and Justin Bertrand.
Zachary trailed by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, and could not get closer than five points until the fourth quarter.
The win allows Catholic to turn its attention to its district opener Tuesday, when the Bears host East Ascension.
Has Catholic peaked yet?
“I don’t think so,” Cascio said. “I keep telling them we’ve got more in us. They’re working really hard to be able to go all the way. We start district with East Ascension, and we have a lot of respect for them. It's going to be a game similar to this one.”
Zachary plays De La Salle on Tuesda, and visits Live Oak next Friday for its first district contest.