Baton Rouge High gymnastics coach Kevin Nee has one more meet to coach at home, weeks of teaching left before retiring after 40 years.
Nee has coached the BRHS boys to 25 state titles and nine runner-up finishes. He has guided the girls teams to five state titles and 12 runner-up spots.
The Bulldogs are the four-time defending boys LHSAA champions and will compete Friday beginning at 1:30 p.m. at BRHS. Events will be held in the gymnastics gym and the vault in the main gym.
The girls meet is divided into four sections Saturday. Level 3 girls compete either in the 9:15 a.m. or 12:10 p.m. sessions with awards at 1:10 p.m. Level 4 girls compete at 2:30 p.m. Level 8 girls compete at 7 p.m. Level 3 and 4 are compulsory, while Level 8 is optional.
“I’ve been very blessed to find my niche in this sport,” the 64-year-old Nee said. “I’ve had great backing from the BRHS administration. It’s been a great ride. Going out a winner would be a great thing. I’m going to miss coaching.”
Robbie Shamp of Thomas Jefferson High is a senior and the three-time defending all-around boys champion. He scored 79.8 as a freshman, 74.7 as a sophomore and 72.4 as a junior.
“Robbie Shamp has progressed every year,” Nee said. “He’s very technical and mechanically solid. He’s very talented.”
Other Top 10 finishers returning from 2018 Level 10 boys are No. 3 Dante Cecil of Brother Martin, No. 4 Luke Anderson of Vandebilt Catholic, No. 7 Evan Scully of Patrick Taylor and No. 10 Xavin Weatherspoon of BRHS. Weatherspoon is a senior who didn’t take up gymnastics until his freshman season when he won the Level 5 boys title.
Nee said Baton Rouge is again favored in the boys team race. Caddo and St. Amant are other teams to watch. E.D. White was second in the boys race last season, but didn’t have an entry this season. St. Amant’s Aidan Andre was second in the Level 5 boys all-around last season, and Andrew English of BRHS was 10th.
Defending girls state champion Caddo is expected to be challenged by St. Joseph’s Academy. Dutchtown, East Ascension and BRHS will also be in the mix.
Seven of the top 10 girls return in Level 8. Hahnville’s Kamryn Ryan is the defending champion and was runner-up in 2017. Dutchtown’s Uzoamako Njoku was third and Izabela Bowles seventh.
Six of the top 10 girls return in Level 4. SJA’s Isabelle Schmitt, Eliza Huft and Zoe Crawford finished 7th, 9th and 10th, respectively. Zoryah Gray was third for BRHS, and Mia Cook second for Caddo.
Five of the top 10 girls return in Level 3. St. Amant’s Lainey Martin was fourth. Dutchtown’s Laurien White and Sydney Hollis finished 6th and 10th, respectively.
The girls team scoring comes from top three finishes in Level 3, top two finishers in Level 4 and top finisher in Level 8. The boys team scoring comes from top three finishers in Level 5 and Level 10.