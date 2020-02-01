BR.madisonprepeascension.020120.006
East Ascension coach Tyler Turner.

 PHOTO BY JOHN OUBRE

Boys varsity games typically start between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Girls varsity games generally begin between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Boys

Monday

St. Joseph's-Plaucheville at Thrive Academy

Christ Episcopal at Ascension Christian

Tuesday

Denham Springs at Port Allen

Ascension Catholic at White Castle

East Feliciana at Capitol

East Ascension at Catholic

Berwick at Lutcher

Springfield at French Settlement

McKinley at St. Amant

Cristo Rey vs. Mentorship Academy, at Sports Academy

Dutchtown at Woodlawn

Maurepas at Runnels

St. Michael at Broadmoor

Riverside at Parkview Baptist

St. James at Donaldsonville

East Iberville at St. John

Tara at Belaire

Central Private at Southern Lab

Lee High vs. Jehovah-Jireh, at Istrouma

Wednesday

Tara at Parkview Baptist

East Iberville at Thrive Academy

Northlake Christian at Dunham

Jehovah-Jireh at Louisiana School for the Deaf

Plaquemine at Istrouma

University at Walker

Live Oak at Central

Episcopal at Madison Prep

Thursday

St. John at Ascension Christian

Springfield at Central Private

Family Christian at French Settlement

Loranger at West Feliciana

Friday

Belaire at Plaquemine

Springfield at Doyle

Istrouma at Lee High

Pope John Paul II at French Settlement

Woodlawn at St. Amant

Zachary at Live Oak

Dutchtown at East Ascension

Parkview Baptist at Captiol

University at Brusly

Catholic at McKinley

Ascension Catholic at East Iberville

Thrive Academy at Central Private

Denham Springs at Central

Scotlandville at Walker

Broadmoor at Tara

East Feliciana at Cristo Rey

St. Edmund at Catholic High Pointe Coupee

St. Michael at Dunham

Saturday

Rummel at West Feliciana

Assumption at East Iberville

Ville Platte at Port Allen

Country Day vs. Jehovah-Jireh, at Istrouma

Girls

Monday

Dutchtown at East Ascension

Woodlawn at St. Amant

Mentorship Academy at Epsicopal

Tuesday

St. Joseph’s Academy at McKinley

Denham Springs at Scotlandville

False River at Thrive Academy

Live Oak at Central

Zachary at Walker

Parkview Baptist at Collegiate Baton Rouge

University at Brusly

Madison Prep at Baker

Wednesday

False River at St. John

Thursday

McKinley at Dutchtown

Lee High at St. Michael

Friday

Central at Denham Springs

West Feliciana at University

TBA at Episcopal

Walker at Scotlandville

Live Oak at Zachary

Glen Oaks at Baker

Collegiate Baton Rouge at Madison Prep

