Boys varsity games typically start between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Girls varsity games generally begin between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Boys
Monday
St. Joseph's-Plaucheville at Thrive Academy
Christ Episcopal at Ascension Christian
Tuesday
Denham Springs at Port Allen
Ascension Catholic at White Castle
East Feliciana at Capitol
East Ascension at Catholic
Berwick at Lutcher
Springfield at French Settlement
McKinley at St. Amant
Cristo Rey vs. Mentorship Academy, at Sports Academy
Dutchtown at Woodlawn
Maurepas at Runnels
St. Michael at Broadmoor
Riverside at Parkview Baptist
St. James at Donaldsonville
East Iberville at St. John
Tara at Belaire
Central Private at Southern Lab
Lee High vs. Jehovah-Jireh, at Istrouma
Wednesday
Tara at Parkview Baptist
East Iberville at Thrive Academy
Northlake Christian at Dunham
Jehovah-Jireh at Louisiana School for the Deaf
Plaquemine at Istrouma
University at Walker
Live Oak at Central
Episcopal at Madison Prep
Thursday
St. John at Ascension Christian
Springfield at Central Private
Family Christian at French Settlement
Loranger at West Feliciana
Friday
Belaire at Plaquemine
Springfield at Doyle
Istrouma at Lee High
Pope John Paul II at French Settlement
Woodlawn at St. Amant
Zachary at Live Oak
Dutchtown at East Ascension
Parkview Baptist at Captiol
University at Brusly
Catholic at McKinley
Ascension Catholic at East Iberville
Thrive Academy at Central Private
Denham Springs at Central
Scotlandville at Walker
Broadmoor at Tara
East Feliciana at Cristo Rey
St. Edmund at Catholic High Pointe Coupee
St. Michael at Dunham
Saturday
Rummel at West Feliciana
Assumption at East Iberville
Ville Platte at Port Allen
Country Day vs. Jehovah-Jireh, at Istrouma
Girls
Monday
Dutchtown at East Ascension
Woodlawn at St. Amant
Mentorship Academy at Epsicopal
Tuesday
St. Joseph’s Academy at McKinley
Denham Springs at Scotlandville
False River at Thrive Academy
Live Oak at Central
Zachary at Walker
Parkview Baptist at Collegiate Baton Rouge
University at Brusly
Madison Prep at Baker
Wednesday
False River at St. John
Thursday
McKinley at Dutchtown
Lee High at St. Michael
Friday
Central at Denham Springs
West Feliciana at University
TBA at Episcopal
Walker at Scotlandville
Live Oak at Zachary
Glen Oaks at Baker
Collegiate Baton Rouge at Madison Prep