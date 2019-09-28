Meet you halfway? That is certainly one way to look at the series of key matchups set for Week 5 of the high school football season.
There are marquee games in multiple classifications, including one that continues a theme from Week 4 — top teams playing other top teams from different classifications.
Catholic High (4-0), ranked second in Class 5A, moves on from its huge win over Class 4A No. 2 Karr and moves up. The Bears travel to Lafayette to play top-ranked St. Thomas More (4-0) of Class 4A on Friday.
STM coach Jim Hightower enters the game with 435 career wins, a total that ranks second to John Curtis' J.T. Curtis on Louisiana's all-time wins list.
Southern Lab (2-2), the top-ranked 1A team, won’t have to travel far for its next challenge. The Kittens play neighborhood rival Scotlandville (4-0). The Hornets are the second straight District 4-5A opponent for SLHS, which lost 7-6 to 5A Central Friday night.
“We’ll get back at it and watch film on Monday,” SLHS coach Darrell Asberry said Friday night. “We will work to get better and of course, we know another 5A team, Scotlandville, is next.”
The Week 5 schedule begins Thursday with rivals renewing acquaintances in a district game. University High (2-2, 1-0), ranked fourth in 3A, hosts Parkview Baptist (3-1) for a key District 7-3A game. PBS moved back into the local 3A district this season after spending two seasons in Class 4A.
Ascension Catholic (3-0), ranked fourth 1A, hosts Central Catholic (1-2) also on Thursday at Donaldsonville’s Boutte Stadium.
Baker (2-1, 1-0) hosts Madison Prep (3-1, 1-0) Friday night at Wedge Kyes Stadium — another key 7-3A game.
Lutcher (2-2) dropped down to Class 3A and is no longer in a local 4A district. However, the Bulldogs kept their rivalry with 5A St. Amant (2-2). The teams meet at The Pit at St. Amant on Friday.
Meanwhile, ninth-ranked East Ascension (3-1) travels to LaPlace to play No. 4 St. Charles Catholic (4-0) of 2A. Dutchtown (4-0), the other unbeaten 5-5A team, travels to 4A Rayne (3-1).
After a rare open date, what does 10th-ranked Zachary (1-2) do? The Broncos host Istrouma (0-4), a 4A team in its first varsity season.
Two nondistrict games to watch in 3A and below include: seventh-ranked Kentwood (2-2) at The Dunham School (4-0) in a showdown of 2A teams and Episcopal (3-1) hosts Class 1A Catholic-PC (3-1).