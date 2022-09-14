Coaches love an offensive lineman with an aggressive nature and physical strength. A defensive lineman with a nose for the ball and a nonstop motor is just as valuable.
Having one of the two is a luxury for many high schools. Brothers Sidney and Aiden Joseph give East Ascension both.
“They like going against each other in practice,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee said. “Neither one wants to lose a rep. They definitely don’t want to lose to each other. They push each other and they will ask for extra reps.”
Though their names will not appear among post-game statistical leaders, the Josephs are likely to be in the middle of whatever happens when the Spartans (1-1) host third-ranked Destrehan (2-0) for their home opener Friday night.
The Wildcats are the third straight ranked opponent for East Ascension. EAHS lost to top-ranked Zachary Week 1 and then traveled to West Monroe where they claimed a 16-10 overtime win.
“That first week, I kept making the same mistake,” senior defensive lineman Sidney Joseph said of a 35-13 loss to Zachary. “I was too excited and not focused. I over-ran plays. Last week in practice I got it fixed and it made a difference.”
Sidney Joseph now has four tackles for loss and four quarterback hurries. The flip side was just as pivotal with center Aiden Joseph teaming up with freshman Bryceton Martinez on block that allowed running back Walter Samuel to run untouched into the end zone in overtime.
“My job was to push the defender to the sideline and that is what it did,” he said. “It was a beautiful … the hole opened up and we scored.”
The Week 2 highlights do not tell the whole story. Sidney Joseph, a senior, was a middle school running back/linebacker who was converted to a defensive lineman at EAHS.
The brothers played next to each other on the defensive line a year ago. Aiden Joseph, now a junior, approached Lee after one game last fall and confidently told him he could snap the ball and play center.
Lee got the message and moved the younger sibling to center after the 2021 season.
“You need a guy who brings a little nastiness to the offensive line and Aiden does that,” Lee said. “He’s also very aggressive and smart. My biggest problem with him right now is that he wants to pancake every defender. You don’t need that on every down.”
The Josephs like to encourage each other, which set the stage for a notable offseason transformation. Sidney (5-foot-11, 241 pounds) lost nearly 40 pounds and gained the mobility and stamina needed to pressure quarterbacks, guys like Destrehan’s Jai Eugene.
Aiden Joseph also is 5-11. When he weighed in at over 390 pounds before a powerlifting meet last spring, he vowed to drop weight and add strength. The junior did both and now weighs around 370 pounds.
So far, the season vs. ranked opponents is a split decision for the Spartans. The Josephs see Destrehan, a semifinalist a year ago, is a crucial stepping-stone.
“This year it is a mission for us,” Sidney Joseph said. “This is a first home game. We have something to prove.”