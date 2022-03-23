Baseball has always been a game of angles. Launch angles for long home runs and fielders taking proper angles to make defensive plays are part of the game.
There also are competitive angles to consider ahead of a big game. Are the teams rivals? Do they play in the same district? What do they have to prove?
Episcopal and The Dunham School have all those angles covered going into their District 8-2A game set for 6 p.m. Thursday at Dunham.
“Tt is always a good matchup because of the rivalry,” Dunham coach Wes Theriot said. “We both play good schedules and right now, I think we’re both learning about what means to be the hunted instead of the hunter.
“Their shortstop is a tremendous player, and they have two or three others who are very good. We have three or four guys who are real good to lead us.”
Both Dunham (8-6) and Episcopal (8-4) are ranked in the top five in the LHSAA’s latest powering ratings for Division III select teams. The Tigers are third and the Knights are fifth.
One unexpected factor is that each team is looking to halt a recent skid. Both teams were winless in last weekend’s Lutcher tournament.
Those results offer a contrast to early season games. Dunham has scored double-digit runs in half of its games, including a 15-5 win over Class 5A Zachary. But the Tigers lost all three of their games in the Lutcher tourney last weekend and were shut out in two of them, ahead of a scheduled Wednesday game with French Settlement.
Episcopal saw its five-game winning streak snapped by the No. 1 team in the Division III power ratings, St. Thomas Aquinas, in the Lutcher tourney. The Knights also lost to Vandebilt Catholic.
After finishing 14-13 a year ago, Episcopal returns 14 seniors, including shortstop Luke Hill, who is scheduled to sign with Arizona State next week. Dunham has a mix of older and younger players. Junior catcher Grant Cohn is a Tulane commitment.
“Dunham is so strong offensively,” Episcopal coach Travis Bourgeois said. “With their lineup, they can score a lot of runs in a hurry.
“Not only does that put pressure on your pitching, it also puts pressure on your offense. When they score, you not only have to stop them, you also have to score runs to keep up.”
Hill is hitting .500 with five home runs, 19 runs scored and 17 RBI for the Knights. He also is Episcopal’s closer with a 2-0 record. Utility player David Cresson is at .381, followed by Cole Johnson at 379.
Josh Gregoire (2-1) is expected to get the start for EHS. Gregoire also is hitting .448 with 12 RBI.
Either Jake Rizzo (2-0) or Clay Pecue (4-0) will get the start for Dunham. Pecue beat four higher classification schools — Class 5A Walker and Catholic High, 4A Neville and 3A Parkview Baptist.
Utility player Chase Crawford is batting .440 for the Tigers. Tyler Fitch (.340, 15 RBI) and Cohn (.318, 16 RBI) are other top hitters.
“I know both teams are looking to make deep postseason runs this year,” Dunham’s Theriot said. “This is the kind of game that gets you ready for that."