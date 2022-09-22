Catholic-Pointe Coupee football coach Vinnie Bullara thought his players were getting a big surprise when New Orleans Saints officials paid a visit to the team's practice Wednesday.
Instead, Bullara was the one surprised. He was honored as the New Orleans Saints High School Coach of the Week, complete with a practice presentation.
“I thought they were coming by to talk to our players,” Bullara said. “But then when my principal came walking out there too, I figured something else was up.
“They really surprised me. It is a great honor and a great thing for our program also.”
The Class 1A Hornets (3-0) have outscored opponents 153-18 going into their Friday game at Wilkinson County, Mississippi.
Red-Hot Sticker Classic
Is St. Joseph's annual volleyball tourney red-hot? With four of the five defending LHSAA champions set to compete, it is. The two day, 14-team tournament, begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday in both gyms at St. Joseph's.
Dominican (Division I), St. Thomas More (Division II), Archbishop Hannan (Division III) and Notre Dame (Division IV) are the reigning champions set to compete.
The host Redstickers (Division I) and Teurlings Catholic (Division II) were runners-up in 2021. Finals begin at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday. St. Joseph's will compete in a pool with Teurlings.
“I was very particular about setting up the brackets with regard to who is the strongest and the matchups,” St. Joseph's coach Sivi Miller said. “We’ve played seven of the 14 teams already but we have not played Teurlings, so that is why I put us in a bracket with them, for example.
“I think these are some of the best teams in the state for some great volleyball competition.”
CCSL Saturday
The Week 3 Capital City Swim League meet is set for 8:05 a.m. Saturday at the Crawfish Aquatics pool.
Brusly, Denham Springs, Episcopal, Live Oak, Riverside Academy, St. Amant, St. Michael, University, Walker, Woodlawn and Zachary are entered.
Brusly’s Carson Crochet (50- and 100-yard freestyles) and U-High’s Bailey Van Hoogstraten (100 butterfly, 500 freestyle) each have two top entry marks.
Long time, no see?
There is historical context for the Denham Springs’ nondistrict football game at Franklinton Thursday night, which marked the first time in 44 years that the schools have played.
The schools first played in 1949 and Franklinton won 25-13. In 1978, Denham Springs won 23-6.
Indiana gets ZHS commitment
Zachary defensive end AJ “Red” Thomas has committed to Indiana. Thomas, who moved to Zachary from Ruston over the summer, is rated among the top 100 edge rushers in the 2023 recruiting class.
Tulane and Louisiana Tech were the other finalists listed by Thomas, who previously played for Ruston's Cedar Creek.