The names and the faces will be the same. But neither coach expects the game to be the same when Walker takes on St. Amant as the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Softball tournament begins Friday in Sulphur.
“We played Walker very early and they had six new starters,” St. Amant coach Amy Pitre said. “They were so young … a lot of freshmen. Even then, you could see how good they could be. I think it should be a great matchup.”
The fact that two local teams are set to meet in a Class 5A semifinal is notable for multiple reasons. No. 4 St. Amant (26-2-1) plays No. 8 Walker (24-9) at 4 p.m. on Field 15 at Frasch Park. The teams are part of a smaller than usual six-team local contingent, thanks to a format change that reduced the two-day tournament to two rounds instead of three.
Parkview Baptist, in Division II select, and Holden, in Class B, are both two-time defending champions. Those two teams, along with Class 3A Brusly, enter the tourney as the top seeds in their respective brackets.
The St. Amant-Walker matchup guarantees the Baton Rouge one team in the Class 5A title game. No local team has won a 5A title since the Gators in 2006. Walker hasn’t been to the LHSAA tourney since 2007.
“I’m so happy and excited for this team,” Walker coach Hali Fletcher said. “They worked hard and improved all year. For them to get this kind of reward is awesome.
“St. Amant has a great pitcher in Alyssa (Romano), who is a left-hander and something you don’t see often in softball. They always bring the intensity and they’re solid in every phase of the game.”
St. Amant beat Walker 5-2 in a nondistrict game on March 11. Both teams have evolved since then. St. Amant’s seven new starters have cemented their roles, following the lead of Romano, a three-year starter. By contrast, Walker relies on two pitchers, Lainee Bailey and HaLeigh Pourciau.
“The difference between Walker and a lot of teams you see is that they’re fundamentally solid and athletic. They can make plays other teams can’t,” Pitre said. “Timely hitting and defense will be important. My team has had people question whether they could make it this far all year. They’ve used it as motivation.”
Fletcher adds, “They can hit the ball and so can we. And we both play good defense. It may come down to who blinks first.”
Quick pitches
Brusly and Catholic-Pointe Coupee are making their ninth straight appearances in the LHSAA tourney. Brusly seeks its first title in 3A since 2013. Division IV CHSPC won a Class 1A title in 2016 before the select/nonselect split.
Parkview is in the tourney for a sixth straight year. The Eagles have a sister-sister duo of pitcher Kassie Salling and catcher Katie Salling.
Holden seeks its fourth straight title-game appearance in Class B. The Rockets were the Class B runners-up in 2016.