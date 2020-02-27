Woodlawn has not played Zachary this season, but the Panthers should feel at home on the road.
Consider that to be part of a growing comfort zone for first-year Woodlawn coach Brad Voight and his team.
“We knew things would be different,” Voight said. “You have a new head coach and a several young players who had to step in and play a lot. There were times when it wasn’t easy. All things considered, I like where we are now.”
Woodlawn (24-10), the 21st seed, travels to play No. 12 Zachary (24-9) to open the Class 5A playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday. The lone all-local nonselect match-up is an intriguing one. Teams in all seven nonselect classes play bidistrict round games Friday.
Though the teams have not played each other, the Panthers know the road to Zachary of District 4-5A. They played four games at ZHS during the Bob Pettit/East Baton Rouge Parish tournament in late December.
“We could be traveling four hours and then playing a team we know very little about,” Voight said. “We’ve seen Zachary, know what they do."
Voight opted for a “lighter” schedule in order to give his young team led by 6-foot-3 sophomore Rickie Collins a chance to gain confidence. The plan worked, with Woodlawn claiming a quality win over McKinley in District 5-5A play.
Collins averaged 20 points per game in district. Two 5-10 guards, Ja’Viya Williams and Bryan Sledge also average in double figures.
“Zachary is very athletic and has played a tough schedule,” Voight said. “Can we handle how they attack another team? That is the key.”
Kittens to play early
Southern Lab is the area’s only select school playing its regional playoff game Friday.
The fifth-seeded Kittens (18-13) host No. 12 St. Frederick of Monroe (21-9) in Division IV action at 6 p.m. at Southern University’s Seymour Gym.
Nonselect
Friday’s games
Class 5A
Bidistrict
(24) Central Lafourche (17-13) at (9) Walker (21-7), 6:30 p.m.
(28) Live Oak (13-15) at (5) Lafayette (24-4), 6:30 p.m.
(21) Woodlawn-Baton Rouge (24-10) at (12) Zachary (24-9), 7 p.m.
(20) Parkway (19-11) at (13) East Ascension (22-8), 7 p.m.
(19) St. Amant (21-10) at (14) West Monroe (21-8), 6:30 p.m.
(18) Central (19-8) at (15) Southwood (21-8), 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A
Bidistrict
(19) Washington-Marion (15-10) at (14) Plaquemine (22-10), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Bidistrict
(29) Jewel Sumner (12-12) at (4) Brusly (25-5), 7 p.m.
(30) Jennings (9-16) at (3) Madison Prep (24-7), 7 p.m.
(22) Donaldsonville (15-16) at (11) Sophie B. Wright (19-10), 7 p.m.
(18) Baker (17-13) at (15) Northwest (22-10), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Bidistrict
(32) Delcambre (16-16) at (1) Port Allen (25-6), 7 p.m.
(28) French Settlement (16-16) at (5) Franklin (23-8), 7 p.m.
(20) Ferriday (11-11) at (13) East Feliciana (17-12), 7 p.m.
(26) South Plaquemines (12-15) at (7) Doyle (23-7), 6 p.m. at Doyle Elementary
Class 1A
Bidistrict
(25) Sicily Island (4-21) at (8) White Castle (13-10), 6:30 p.m.
(27) East Beauregard (5-21) at (6) East Iberville (18-9), 6:30 p.m.
Class B
Bidistrict
(17) Florien (16-16) at (16) Holden (16-15), 6 p.m.
(30) Maurepas (0-30) at (3) Hathaway (30-5), 6 p.m.
Select
Next week's regional/quarterfinal games
Division I
Regional
(1) Scotlandville (31-3) BYE
(3) Catholic-BR (29-4) BYE
(10) John Curtis (9-19) at (7) McKinley (21-12), 6 p.m. Monday
Division II
Regional
(9) Thomas Jefferson (19-11) at (8) St. Michael (18-13), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
(13) Lusher Charter (8-20) at (4) Lee (22-9), 6 p.m. Tuesday
(10) Loyola (14-18) at (7) Parkview Baptist (20-8), 5 p.m. Tuesday
(15) Ben Franklin (11-12) at (2) University (26-6), 6 p.m. Tuesday
Division III
Regional
(1) Dunham (19-10) BYE
(13) Cristo Rey (7-20) at (4) Menard (23-10)
(14) Pope John Paul II (5-25) at (3) Episcopal (24-7), 6:30 p.m. Monday
Division IV
Regional
(12) St. Frederick (21-9) at (5) Southern Lab (18-13), 6 p.m. Friday at Seymour Gym at Southern University
(10) Ascension Catholic (17-13) at (7) Metairie Park Country Day (11-12), 7 p.m. Tuesday
(15) St. John (13-19) at (2) Hamilton Christian (24-7), 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Division V
Regional
(1) Jehovah-Jireh (25-18) BYE
(12) Baton Rouge International (0-3) at (5) Northside Christian (15-14)
(3) Family Christian (25-17) BYE
(2) Runnels (16-23) BYE