Boys basketball
Ascension Catholic 81, Cristo Rey 48
Cristo Rey 17 8 7 16-48
Ascension Catholic 20 20 24 17-81
SCORING: CRISTO REY: Hayes 20, Riley 13, Williams 6, Johnson 4, Winn 2, Preston 2, Moten 1. ASCENSION CATHOLIC: D. Harry 20, J. Abadie 15, G. Richardson 14, J. Breaux 12, C. Delone 6, D. Patterson 4, D. Gant 3, B. Vega 3, T. Jacob 3, M. Pearce 2.
3-POINT GOALS: Cristo Rey 4 (Hayes 3, Riley 1), Ascension Catholic 7 (Abadie 2, Richardson 2, Patterson 1, Jacob 1, Gant 1).
Records: Ascension Catholic 15-11.
JUNIOR VARSITY: Ascension Catholic 34, Cristo Rey 28
Broadmoor 61, Istrouma 48
Istrouma 11 9 10 18-48
Broadmoor 20 11 11 17-61
SCORING: ISTROUMA: C. Hardnett 14, G. Young 10, B. Chapman 7, M. Bland 6, A. Perkins 4, T. Pye 1. N. Carter 2, J. Kaigler 1. BROADMOOR: G. Lebeuf 17, N. Jones 12, D. Vicaro 12, A. Cross 8, K. Fernandez 6, K. Kinchen 4.
3-POINT GOALS: Istrouma 6 (Young 2, Bland 2, Chapman 1, Pye 1); Broadmoor 6 (Vicaro 4, Fernandez 2).
Records: Broadmoor 6-21.
Golf
At Webb Memorial Golf Course
Team: 1. Dutchtown 85, 2. Ascension Christian 102, 3. Dunham 123.
Individual: 1. Hannah Pitre, Dutchtown 39; 2. Peyton Flynn, Ascension Christian, 45; 3. Caitlyn Dulaney, Dutchtown, 46.
Boys tennis
University 4, Denham Springs 1
Singles
1- Hayes Lavergne (UHigh) def Daniel Leaycraft (D. Springs) 7-6 (8-6), 6-1
2- Luke Gordon (UHigh) def Jason Hu (D. Springs) 6-1, 7-5
Doubles
1-Tyler White/Nicholas Loy (UHIgh) def Cole Szucs/Jaden Page (D. Springs) 6-0, 6-2
2-Dalton Rouselle/Cameron Brown (UHigh) def Matthew Jett/David Simon (D. Springs) 6-1, 6-0
3- Carson Clark/Ethan Foster (D. Springs) def Harrison Laborde/Brennan Ryder (UHigh) 6-2, 6-3
Parkview Baptist 3, Liberty 0
Singles
Mihir Sayania def. Sincere Simmons 4-6, 6-2, 10-4
Doubles
Will Scott-Reid Scott def. Brandon Dominick-Mehdi Zare 6-1, 6-2
Piercce Andermann-Ethan Benton def. Rayman Angeles-Julien Delahoussaye 6-0, 6-0
Baton Rouge High 4, Woodlawn 1
Singles
Alexander Wu, BRHS def. Krulac Ezekial 6-1, 6-2
Henry Chen, BRHS def. Mason Watson6-0, 6-1
Doubles
Cameron Lindsay-Levi Lindsay, Woodlawn def. Cody Lee-Jordan Wall 6-0, 6-2
Alan Lam-Benjamin taylor, BRHS def. Dylan Aucoin-Betrand Brady 6-4, 5-7, 10-4
Briggs Wood, BRHS def. Jamarion Johnson-Devin Trim 6-0, 6-4
Girls tennis
Baton Rouge High 3, Woodlawn 1
Singles
Seraya Lamire, Woodlawn def. Katherine Daniel 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
Calia Smith-Nada Elseifi, BRHS def Katelyn Fontenot-Julie Russsell 6-1, 6-1
BAilee Butler-Allyu Sencer, BRHS def. Jada Braxton-Sydney Holmes 6-3, 6-0
Maggie Cheng-Laura Haag, BRHS ddef. Krystel Amo- Amelie Lemaire 6-0, 6-0
University 5, Denham Springs 0
Singles
1- Camille Lavergne (UHigh) def Brianna Dagle (D. Springs) 6-3, 6-0
2- Annie Leotta (UHigh) def Claire Dean (D. Springs) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
1- Tatum Teague/Tilly Teague (UHigh) def Alyssa Patterson/Averie Hirschey (D. Springs) 6-1, 6-0
2-Macy Vincent/Anna Saporito (UHigh) def Felicity Wooley/Ella Ackoury (D. Springs) 6-0, 6-2
3-Anna Lauren Schwab/Jordan Morris (UHigh) def Brooklyn Reynolds/Madi Silas (D. Springs) 6-0, 6-0
Parkview Baptist 4, Liberty 1
Singles
Georgia Lauve, Parkview def. Seanna Baldwin 6-1, 6-4
Kayla Gibson, Liberty def. Corinne Galney 7-6, 7-5
Doubles
Olivia Owens-Aiden Pourciau def. Tina Teng-Maria Pham 6-0, 6-0
Laney Bonaventure-Kaitlyn Parker def. Kaori Rodney-Angie Parral-Sanchez, 6-0, 6-0
Brooke Parsons-Hallie Lemoyne def. Tai Johnson-Ma’at Kiper 6-0, 6-0