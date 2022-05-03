When Troy Green Sr. moved to Destrehan as head boys basketball coach two years ago, he moved his family to Gonzales in order to make the commute shorter.
Now he will work even closer to home. The 45-year-old Green has been hired as the boys basketball coach at Gonzales-based East Ascension.
“You know what they say about the best laid plans,” Green said. “Sometimes, I think God has other plans for you and you just don’t see them.”
A former star player at both White Castle High and Southeastern Louisiana University, Green coached White Castle to two Class 1A titles before moving to Class Destrehan for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
He has a career record of 331-215 in 17 seasons as a head coach. Green also had a head coaching stint at Donaldsonville High.
“When the job came open, it was no brainer for me to apply,” Green said. “And not just because I live in the area. I have always seen East Ascension as a sleeping giant that gets overlooked in the Baton Rouge area. I can’t wait to get started.”
Southside hires Todd Russ
Another former White Castle standout, Todd Russ, is set to be the head boys basketball coach at Southside in Lafayette.
Russ was the long-time boys basketball coach at New Iberia Senior High. He was an assistant coach at Zachary last year as the Broncos won a second straight 5A title in March..
Bears win lacrosse title
Catholic beat Jesuit 8-2 in the Louisiana’s State Lacrosse title game played Sunday at Joe Yenni Stadium.
It is the first lacrosse title for the Bears. Grant Schliewe was the offensive MVP and Tommy Blanchard was voted the defensive MVP after leading the way for Catholic.
Lacrosse is a club sport for Louisiana high schools and is not sanctioned by the LHSAA.
Signees, etc.
Pole vaulter/jumps specialist Ava Riche of St. Joseph’s Academy signed with Texas A&M during a ceremony held at the school Tuesday. SJA volleyball player Grace Toler signed with Southeastern.
Scotlandville boys basketball player Rayvon Smith is scheduled to sign with LSU Shreveport at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the school’s gym. Another boys player, Donald Butler of Walker, signed with Louisiana Christian Monday.
St. Amant Hall of Fame
Three former athletes and one legacy athlete who competed for the St. Amant Wildcats make up the 2022 St. Amant Athletic Hall of Fame class that will inducted on Sept. 22.
Kim Batiste (1987), Katina Smith (1992) and Wade Walker (1990) are the SAHS Gators to be inducted. George DeArmond (1955) is the legacy inductee from the pre-1978 era when the school went by the nickname Wildcats.