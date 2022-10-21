Walker High gave a sophomore quarterback his first career start and defeated Live Oak on Friday night at home 33-14.
In the Wildcats' first district 5-5A win of the year, Troy Sylve threw accurate and efficient passes, receivers Warren Young and Jamari Evans created separation on their routes, and the silky smooth Kedric Brown used his long strides to score three touchdowns.
Sylve completed 12 of his 22 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Young, a two-sport senior, finished his night with seven catches for 121 yards and two scores. And the Walker (5-3, 1-2) front seven wreaked havoc all night. They sacked the Eagles quarterback six times.
How it was won
Brown and Young traded touchdowns in the first half to give Walker an early 26-7 lead.
Brown took a jet sweep into the end zone for the Wildcats' first score. Then, Young raced past a Live Oak (3-5, 0-3) corner and reeled in a deep pass for a 65-yard touchdown. Brown scored his second touchdown on a 68-yard punt return, and Young caught his on a wheel route to the back corner of the end zone.
Live Oak quarterback Sawyer Pruitt ran a sneak from the 1-yard line for the Eagles' lone score of the first half.
The Eagles fumbled a snap near midfield on a 4th-and-short late in the third quarter, and Brown sealed the win with an easy 49-yard scoop-and-score.
Player of the game
Brown: The Walker senior defensive back scored touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams.
On his punt return touchdown, he gathered a bouncing ball, waited patiently for his blockers, accelerated past would-be tacklers and glided into the end zone.
The ball squirted out the pile on his scoop-and-score and into Brown's hands. Before the Live Oak offense realized where the ball was, Brown had already run 20 yards. He scored untouched.
They said it
Walker coach Blane Westmoreland: "More than anything we just needed to get a win. I thought the guys came out and started fast. I was really excited for Kedric Brown, scores in all three phases, which is huge. T.J. Sylve, first start at quarterback, I thought he did really well for a young kid. Other guys played well around him, and I thought our defense was really good."
Live Oak coach Chad Mahaffey: "We had some shots, but first quarter we don't get after it and put ourselves behind the eight ball, and (their) offense goes down and scored. Just got to do better a job all around. Just got to group up. Got to do a little better job in the week, got to want to come in and get ready to work and get better."