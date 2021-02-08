It took Episcopal’s Chidi Mbagwu two minutes into overtime to wipe away the Knights’ previous 80 minutes of frustration.
After being held scoreless in regulation Mbagwu got just enough room inside the penalty area where his hard shot bounced over a diving Jude Roger of Vermilion Catholic for the game-winner in sixth-seeded Episcopal’s 1-0 overtime victory in Monday’s Division IV state regional soccer playoff at Alumni Field.
“We were taking so many shots and none of them were going in,” Mbagwu said. “I knew that one had to go in, and it was just a relief taken off my back.”
Episcopal (13-6-4) won for the sixth straight time and advanced to its sixth consecutive state quarterfinal. The Knights await Wednesday’s winner between Episcopal School of Acadiana vs. St. Thomas Aquinas.
“I told them there’s going to be games where you’re going to have to win ugly. It was an ugly game,” Episcopal coach Kiran Booluck said. “We’ve had games where we’ve played light’s out and lost. I thought VC and their keeper were fantastic.”
Vermilion Catholic, a program in its fourth season, tried to counter with a free kick from Matt Derouen that was cleared in the 85thminute and Episcopal goalkeeper Josh Wilson came off his mark for a save two minutes later on a ball that ricocheted off the Eagles’ Jon Robert Allums.
It proved to be VC’s best scoring chance in overtime with the Eagles (10-6-1) getting two shots on goal in the two 10-minute overtime sessions.
“Our kids showed a lot of fight,” VC coach Travis Blaize said. “I’m beyond blessed to be the coach of these kids. They’ve impressed me with their never-say-die attitude. They’re a good team and a good team’s going to capitalize on a mistake. We couldn’t capitalize on theirs.”
VC’s Roger continually turned Episcopal away with 18 saves — including 11 in the second half and overtime — to keep the Eagles within reach of advancing to their second straight quarterfinal.
The Knights held a distinct advantage in possession and outshot the Eagles 23-5 overall and 15-5 in shots on goal, registering nine free kicks and seven corner kicks, but Roger was more than up to the task until overtime.
Wilson countered with three saves, coming off his mark to stop a run from VC’s Saul Dartez into the penalty area in the 67th minute, helping secure his fourth shutout during the Knights’ six-game win streak.
“We had throw-ins, set pieces, corners but we couldn’t put it in the net and that’s soccer,” Booluck said. “I’ve been on the other end where we’ve defend, against all of those chances and we nicked one in at the end. That’s the beauty of the game.”