There is nothing quite like the realization that come after a series of key football games are completed. You win some, you lose some and at the end of the night coaches, players, fans and sportswriters are left to draw their conclusions.
And yes, I am sharing mine. High school football in Baton Rouge was not boring in Week 8. Some results, most notably fourth-ranked Catholic High’s unusual 35-3 win over No. 3 East Ascension, were surprising.
The scores from Thursday and Friday night do offer clarity for several district races. But are they a real indicator of what is in store for teams as the regular season ends and playoffs begin? The answer to this question depends on the team and its makeup.
Without a doubt, Catholic’s win over East Ascension was the biggest of the week. By scoring 35 unanswered points in the second half, the Bears certainly made a bold statement in District 5-5A.
Don’t bury the Spartans. Remember when Catholic won its first Division I title in 2015? The Bears lost 42-0 to Dutchtown that year. Sometimes, a big loss fosters intense focus and motivation.
Zachary and Walker get honorable mention for their 4-5A wins over Central and Denham Springs. With its Thursday win over St. Michael, Plaquemine moved a step closer to a Week 10 showdown at Lutcher with the District 6-4A title on the line in some fashion.
Could sixth-ranked Zachary (6-2, 4-0) be heading into a trap game at Scotlandville (4-3, 2-2) this week? The Hornets did have the week off after notching a big Week 7 win over Live Oak.
Top-ranked in Class 3A, University High (8-0, 4-0) moved to a District 6-3A title no one thinks is in doubt with its 70-0 win over Mentorship Academy.
UHS is tied with Baker (5-3, 4-0) atop the standings. After a nondistrict loss to Episcopal, the Buffaloes host red-hot West Feliciana (5-3, 4-1), which has won four straight in 6-3A.
Speaking of Week 10 showdowns, Episcopal-Dunham, Catholic-Pointe Coupee-Opelousas Catholic and Kentwood-Southern Lab, appear to be shaping up.
Dunham has this week off and Episcopal (6-2, 4-0) travels to Clinton to take on East Feliciana (3-5, 3-1). The Knights know EFHS is always tough at home. CHSPC (7-1, 4-0) is off this week and travels to OCHS (4-2, 3-0) in Week 10.
Could there be another all top 10 matchup in 6-1A? Top-ranked Kentwood (8-0, 3-0) is set to travel to Baton Rouge to play No. 3 Southern Lab (7-1, 3-0) in Week 10. The trap game possibility here is that Kentwood travels to No. 8 Ascension Catholic (7-1, 2-1) this week in Donaldsonville. The Bulldogs almost got the Kangaroos last year and Southern Lab in Week 7.
There are other things to watch. How does Catholic respond after that big win? The Bears host Dutchtown (4-4, 1-2) this week. Walker (7-1, 3-1) hosts Live Oak (5-3, 2-3).
The end of the regular season near. But there is enough time remaining for another surprise or two. All we have to do is watch.
Quotable
I asked Mentorship Academy coach Keith Woods if his team was playing the U-High Cubs or Bobby Boucher’s Mud Dogs in Friday’s “The Waterboy” tribute game. His response, “They look like a young Alabama to me.”