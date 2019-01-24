Parkview Baptist is off to its best start in boys soccer in coach Roger Charcap’s 12 seasons.
The Eagles are 16-0-3 and face their toughest challenge of the season at 6 p.m. Fridaywhen University (15-2-3) travels to Parkview to decide the Division III, District 5 title. Both teams are 4-0 in district.
“Being undefeated this late in the season says a lot about how good a team Parkview is,” University coach Chris Mitchell said. “Roger always has his kids well prepared to play us. We expect a battle and stiff challenge.”
Parkview last defeated University in 2012 and has one win and one tie in Charcap’s tenure.
“University has been the cream of the crop in our district for years,” Charcap said. “We know we have to be sharp and execute against them. University is relentless with its attack. We hope to play well enough to have a chance at the end of the game.”
Junior forward Andrew Aucoin has 25 goals and four assists for the Eagles. Cole Evans has 15 goals and 12 assists. Myles Doherty has 13 assists. Dariyen Naranjo has 11 assists. Malik Abraham has eight goals and Tripp Gautreaux seven.
University is led by its three senior team captains: center back Jack Vick, center midfielder Kramer Mittendorf and forward Connor Kirkpatrick. Mittendorf and Kirkpatrick are four-year starters who “set the tone and work well together,” Mitchell said. “Kramer Mittendorf is the engine on our team, and he finds the ball. He’s a smart player.”
Mittendorf has 17 goals and 16 assists. Kirkpatrick has 18 goals and seven assists. Zach Whisenand has 11 goals.
Denham Springs at Catholic 6 p.m.
Denham Springs (19-3-2, 4-0) battles Catholic (11-3-3, 4-0) for the Division I, District 3 title. The Yellow Jackets have 10 shutouts on the season.
“This is the best team I’ve had here,” Denham Springs coach Chris Thorne said. “We have depth at every position and lots of leadership with 12 seniors. We expect a heck of a battle with Catholic. They’re starting to click on offense. I’d be surprised if it’s anything but a one-goal game.”
Junior forward Will Chevalier leads DSHS with 29 goals and 11 assists. Danny Goerges has 13 goals and six assists. Collin Turner has nine goals and seven assists. Goalkeeper Jose Ortega has 37 saves.
“Will Chevalier has good foot skills and is a handful to guard,” Thorne said. “We’ve got a bunch of guys around him who can make plays.”